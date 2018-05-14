Elderly man attempts suicide at Delhi Metro station, suffers minor injuries

"His family was informed, following which his son Dheeraj went to the Metro station and took him to the Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital," the official said

Representational Image

A 60-year-old man on Monday attempted suicide by jumping in front of an approaching Metro train at a north Delhi station but was saved by bystanders, police said.

Surendra Kumar, a resident of Estate Timarpur, jumped on the tracks at the Vidhan Sabha Metro Station at 6.35 a.m. as a train approached but was pulled up by a Central Industrial Security Force personnel and Station Controller, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Pankaj Kumar Singh said.

"The passenger was pulled up from the tracks. He is safe and sound and sustained only some minor scratches.

"His family was informed, following which his son Dheeraj went to the Metro station and took him to the Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital," the official said.

Police said a suicide note was recovered, wherein Surendra Kumar said he was taking his life due to some domestic issues.

Also Read: 74-Year-Old Man Commits Suicide, Jumps Before Moving Metro In Delhi

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates