Election 2019: Here's how you can vote if you don't have voter's ID card

national

As the polling date for Mumbai and nearby constituencies near, are you fretting because you do not have your voter ID? Here's what you should carry

Representational Image

While the second phase of the seven-stage 2019 General Election to Lok Sabha to resume on 18 April, people in Mumbai are also gearing for the election to exercise their votes on April 29 to select their representatives. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

In order to cast vote in the ongoing election, every voter is required to carry voter slip, which can be downloaded online from nvsp.in. Voters are also required to carry their voter identification card, known as Electors Photo Identity Card or EPIC or Voter's ID, that is issued by the Election Commission of India (EC).

However, if voters don’t have their voter ID, they can still vote in this election if their name is on the electoral roll. Voters can only cast their vote if they carry one 11 alternate IDs specified by the Election Commission.

It's worth noting that the Election Commission in an order issued that photo voter slip will not be accepted as a stand-alone identification document.

“This slip will not be accepted for the purpose of identification in polling stations. You are required to carry EPIC (election photo identity card) or one of the 11 alternate documents specified by the commission for voting,” an order issued by the commission said.

Also Read: Elections 2019: Important guidelines on how to vote

As per Election Commission, voters who don't have voter ID can carry any one of these documents with them to the polling booth:

1. Passport

2. Driving licence

3. Service ID card with Photo (Issued by Central Government/State Government/PSU)

4. Bank or post office passbook with photo

5. PAN Card

6. Smart Card by RGI under NPR

7. MNREGA Job card

8. Health Insurance Card by Ministry of Labour

9. Pension document with photo

10. ID card issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

11. Aadhaar Card

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates