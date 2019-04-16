Elections 2019: Important guidelines on how to vote

national

As more voters gear up to cast their votes in phase 2 of voting in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, we give you some essential tips that can help you during the procedure of voting

Representational image

Voting in Phase 1 of the Lok Sabha elections is already complete and citizens are now gearing up for Phase 2 of the Elections 2019 which will be held on April 18th. Here's a look at some important guidelines for voters across the country

How to vote

Eligibility

You can only vote if your name appears on the electoral roll. Voters will be able to access information on polling booths contesting candidates, election dates and timings, identity cards and EVM.

You can verify your name on the list by doing either of these things:

Log on to electoralsearch.in

Calling the Voter Helpline 1950

SMS <ECI> <epic no> TO 1950

Download Voter Helpline App

List of candidates

To view the list of candidates who are contesting the elections from a particular area, voters can visit the Candidate Affidavit Portal or download the Voter Helpline App.

Also read: How to vote for Lok Sabha elections 2019 in West Bengal

Where to vote

To find out the answer as to where to vote, voters can choose from the following options below:

Log on to electoralsearch.in or use Voter Helpline App

Call the voter helpline on 1950

For location of polling station, SMS <ECIPS> space <EPIC No> to 1950

Please Note: Mobile phones, cameras or any other gadget are not allowed inside the polling booth.

The process at the polling booth takes you through a number of stages:

A polling official will first check your name on the voter list and check your ID proof.

The second official will ink your finger, hand you a slip and ask you to sign on Form 17A.

You will then deposit the slip to the third polling official and show your inked finger and then proceed to the polling booth

Record your vote by pressing the button opposite the symbol of the candidate of your choice on the Electronic Voting Machine

Check the slip that appears on the transparent window of the VVPAT machine. The slip with the Candidate serial No., Name and Symbol shall be visible for 7 seconds before it drops in the sealed VVPAT box.

The results of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be announced on May 23rd. You can log on to eci.gov.in for more information.

(with inputs from eci.gov.in)

Also read: Election 2019: Here's what you should know about VVPAT polling machine

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates