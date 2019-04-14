Election 2019: Here's what you should know about VVPAT polling machine

national

Here is what you must know about VVPATs, how they work and how you can cast your vote using EVM and VVPAT at your polling stations.

Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail or VVPAT machine is a feature in an electronic voting machine which ensures the vote cast by any voters goes to the correct candidate/symbol. The machine was first used in Goa elections and 2018 Gujarat assembly elections.

The feature was introduced to confirm that the vote polled by a voter goes to the correct candidate. The verification process was introduced after allegations around Electronic Voting Machines' tampering cropped up.

How does the VVPAT work?

VVPAT machine, an independent system attached to an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), allows the voters to verify that their votes are cast as intended. When a voter casts vote on the EVM, a printed slip containing the serial number, name and symbol of the candidate appears on a transparent window the VVPAT printer. The information remains exposed for seven seconds before the printed slip automatically gets cut and delivered to a sealed ballot box of the VVPAT. The life of a printed VVPAT slip is five years.

A VVPAT machine consists of a printer and a VVPAT Status Display Unit (VSDU). It runs on a power pack or battery of 22.5 volts. The control unit and VSDU are kept with the presiding officer or polling officer and balloting unit and printer are kept in the voting compartment.

How to cast your vote using EVM and VVPAT?

Enter the Booth: As you enter the polling compartment, the presiding officer at the both will enable the ballot unit.

Cast your vote: Press the blue button on the ballot unit against the name or symbol of a candidate of your choice.

See the light: After you cast the vote, a red light against the name/symbol of the candidate chosen will glow.

See the print: The printer attached to the EVM machine will print a ballot slip that has a serial number, name and symbol of the candidate you chose to vote for. The print out will be exposed through the glass for seven minutes. After which it will be cut and dropped in a sealed drop box followed by a beep sound. If you do not see the ballot slip and hear a loud beep, you can contact the presiding officer.

