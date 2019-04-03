Election 2019: Mayawati terms Congress manifesto as 'facade', says it has deceived people in past

national

Lucknow: Bahujan Samajwadi Party supremo Mayawati on Wednesday called the Congress manifesto for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls as a facade' and said the party has deceived people in past.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Mayawati said that the Congress party has failed to fulfil the promises that it made in past.

"Congress election manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls appears to be a showoff and facade just like its previous promises. Due to continuous work against its promises, no credibility is left for Congress among the people. In this case, both Congress and BJP are no different in non-fulfilling promises," the BSP supremo tweeted.

Earlier on March 27, Mayawati had said that the BJP terming the Congress' Nyunatam Aay Yojana (Nyay) scheme a bluff is true, adding the two parties are "birds of the same feather."

The Congress party on Tuesday had released its manifesto in which special focus has been on youth and farmers. From opening vacancies for job creation to providing a minimum support income of Rs 72,000 per year for the poor families - the party went all out to woo the voters. The Congress manifesto also pledged to investigate Rafale jet deal along with several deals the party entered into by the BJP Government in the last 5 years.

The 55-page manifesto talks about five crucial issues - Kaam (employment and growth), Daam (an economy that works for all), Shaan (pride in hard work and soft power), Sushashan (good governance), Swabhimaan (self esteem for the deprived), Samman (life of dignity) - which the Congress party said "it will deliver" on.

In its manifesto, the Congress also promises significant changes in the laws, like quashing of the sedition law and amendment to the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA).

On Tuesday, BJP president Amit Shah had attacked Congress for promising a review of AFSPA in its election manifesto and accused it of attempting to demoralise armed forces personnel posted on the borders.

