Election 2019: Narendra Modi to file his nomination from Varanasi Parliamentary seat today

Narendra Modi is contesting against Congress' Ajay Rai and SP leader Shalini Yadav

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file his nomination for Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency on Friday. All senior leaders of the BJP, NDA and North East Democratic Alliance are expected to be present in the city to mark the occasion. For today, the Prime Minister is expected to begin his schedule with prayers at the iconic Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

BJP President Amit Shah at NDA leaders meet in Varanasi; Later today, PM Narendra Modi will file his nomination from Varanasi Parliamentary seat. pic.twitter.com/6KvJcMjyn1 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 26, 2019

According to sources, BJP workers are giving final touches to the itinerary of the day, which includes another road show as Prime Minister proceeds to file his nomination. He may also hold media interaction. A day before, the Prime Minister held a grand roadshow in Varanasi along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister JP Nadda, UP and Delhi BJP chiefs, Mahendra Nath Pandey and Manoj Tiwari.

After bumper rallies in Darbhanga and Banda, I am heading to beloved Kashi.



There are a series of programmes lined up, which would give me another excellent opportunity to interact with my sisters and brothers of Kashi.



Har Har Mahadev! — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2019

The roadshow began after paying his tributes at Pt Madan Mohan Malviya's statue outside Banaras Hindu University. The rally, stretching over 6km, had passed through Lanka and Madanpura areas of the city and end at the famed Dashashwamedh Ghat. Before embarking on the roadshow, PM Modi had said that his scheduled programmes in "beloved Kashi" would give him an opportunity to interact with his "sisters and brothers" of the town.

On the banks of the Ganga, prayed for India’s peace and prosperity.



Glimpses from the magnificent Ganga Aarti in Kashi. pic.twitter.com/ip4QQbb9ij — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2019

"After bumper rallies in Darbhanga and Banda, I am heading to beloved Kashi. There are a series of programmes lined up, which would give me another excellent opportunity to interact with my sisters and brothers of Kashi. Har Har Mahadev!" Modi had tweeted. Later in the evening, PM Modi also participated in the Ganga Aarti on the banks of the holy river. After that, he had an interaction with select intellectuals at Hotel De Paris.

Live from Kashi...Grateful for the warmth and affection! https://t.co/792e4aX6Sa — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2019

To serve Kashi is an honour.



Together, we have been able to achieve a lot, especially futuristic infrastructure, more cleanliness and greater ‘Ease of Living.’



I seek Kashi’s blessings for another term so that we can continue working for this blessed city. pic.twitter.com/MBRH4O1Il3 — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2019

PM Modi is contesting against Congress' Ajay Rai and SP leader Shalini Yadav. Congress on Thursday had announced that it would field Rai as its candidate from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, putting to rest speculation regarding Priyanka GandhiVadra contesting the general elections against Prime Minister Modi. This would be the second time Prime Minister Modi and Rai will battle from Varanasi seat.

Electrifying atmosphere in Kashi! pic.twitter.com/ME8jzdop8w — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2019

PM Modi held similar mega road shows in 2014 - both before and after winning the constituency in the 16th Lok Sabha elections. Three years later, the Prime Minister hit the streets of Varanasi for campaigning during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Modi won from Varanasi by a margin of 3.37 lakh votes. AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and Rai were among the candidates from the seat. While Kejriwal came in the second place, Rai stood third in the vote tally. Varanasi will go to polls on May 19 in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Watch Video:

