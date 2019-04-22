Election 2019: NDA will not win more than 150 seats, says Chandrababu Naidu

national

Amaravati: The NDA will not form the next government at the Centre as the BJP, the main constituent of the alliance, will not win more than 150 seats in the ongoing general election, TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu said here Monday.

On the other hand, he claimed the TDP would "win 1000 per cent" the just-concluded election to the state assembly.

Naidu, however, did not hazard a guess on the number of seats the Telegu Desam Party might win. He conducted a eight hour review meeting with party candidates here in batches to take stock of the post-poll scenario and sought to keep their morale up by saying the TDP would retain power in the state. At the same time, he also sought to write off the NDA though he admitted there were fissures in 'mahagathbandhan,' a group of parties opposed to the BJP.

"There are troubles in our alliance, but the NDA will not form the next government at the Centre," Naidu said, referring to the Congress-AAP face-off in New Delhi and other states.

"He broadly spoke on these lines but was not specific on who will come to power at the Centre. He was, however, confident about the TDP's victory in the state," an MP who attended the review meeting said. At the meeting, the TDP supremo asked the contestants about the voting pattern and their prospects.

Some of the contestants reportedly told the party chief about the possibility of cross-voting in certain segments for Assembly and Lok Sabha. It could impact the margins though the victory was certain, they reportedly claimed.

Naidu will conduct district-wise review meetings from the first week of next month till the results come out on May 23.

