Election buzz palpable in Mumbai cricket

Sanjay Naik, who is set to be elected unopposed as Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) new secretary in today's elections.

Nadim Memon and Sameer Pethe withdrew their nominations for the post of secretary, which led to Naik getting the post. Though Vijay Patil (president), Amol Kale (vice-president) and Naik (secretary) are set to be elected unopposed today, there will be a tussle between Shahalam Shaikh and Sangam Lad for the joint secretary's post, while Jagdish Achrekar and Mayank Khandwala will contest for the treasurer's position.



The 27 candidates in the fray for nine Apex Council members positions are: Laxman Chauhan, Amit Dani, Kaushik Godbole, Abhay Hadap, Iyer Bhaskar Thiagarajan, Jafri SH, Amitabh Kapadia, Dr Unmesh Khanvilkar, Dr Rajesh Madhvi, Nadim Memon, Sunderal Mistry, S Ajinkya Naik, Ghanshyam Nakhwa, Dawood Patel, Gaurav Payyade, Suhas Pethe, Hema Phadke, Vikrant Rambhia, Suraj Samat, Vihang Sarnaik, Mangesh Satam, Ajay Seth, Iqbal Shaikh, Surendra Shewale, Rajendra Talpade, Ravi Thakkar, Khodadad Yazdegardi.

"My opponents filed their nominations for two-three different posts as they were uncertain of winning. However, I was confident of winning. That's why I

filed my application only for the secretary's post but I never expected to win unopposed," Naik told mid-day yesterday.

"I don't want to comment on what was done earlier. But to work with a positive frame of mind to regain Ranji Trophy title will be our first goal. The second thing we want to focus on is a talent search. We have Vijay Patil as president and under his guidance, we will take Mumbai cricket ahead. I will request the president to invite Sachin Tendulkar to guide us in taking Mumbai cricket forward," Naik added.

