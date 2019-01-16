Election Commission appoints sweepers, drivers and labourers to update voters' list

national

Election Commission ignores its own guidelines and appoints Class IV workers - barely literate sweepers, drivers and labourers - to update voters' list. Who's to be blamed for any mistakes in the voters' list?

This year, if you go to cast your vote in the Lok Sabha polls and don't find your name in the electoral rolls, you can blame the Election Commission's (EC) bizarre decision to appoint sweepers, drivers and labourers to review the voters' list. Sources said many of these workers can't even read. As such, they are ill-equipped to deal with the complex electoral paperwork and procedures.

The EC's own handbook lays down several guidelines for the process of updating the voters' list. This includes a very specific list of people who can be appointed for this all-important task.

The task of updating the electoral roll is usually given to more qualified government or semi-government officials (see box). Titled Booth Level Officers (BLO), they are entrusted with going door-to-door and verifying voter information. This involves adding data on new voters in the area, and removing voters who moved elsewhere or are deceased. BLOs are usually deputed in their own area, so they can use their local knowledge to update the list.

This year, the EC cited a staff crunch and asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Public Works Department (PWD) and Mantralaya to depute staff for the task.



'We don't understand'

Letters in possession with mid-day clearly state that carpenters, labourers and peons from the PWD were assigned for the job. From other agencies, drivers and sweepers were deputed for the same job. Not all of them seem up to the task, however. "Some of the people who were with us couldn't even read. I was assigned to an area I am not familiar with. I don't know the official terminology either. We were asked to fill forms and make entries in various registers. Some didn't understand what to do, but we were told to just follow the instructions and finish the job," said a driver.

'Had no choice'

And who's to be blamed for any mistakes in the voters' list? A labourer appointed as BLO in ward number 171 (Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar) said, "We were assigned by our office with the warning that if we don't do the job, we will face consequences. We were also told that we will be held responsible for any mistakes."

Rukhsana Siddiqui, a corporator from ward 136 (Mankhurd, Bainganwadi, Govandi), said, "I am shocked. How can the EC appoint Class IV employees for such an important job? I can't imagine what impact it will have on the electoral lists. I will meet the official concerned and question them about this."

'All of them are likely to be graduates anyway'

Shirish Mohod, deputy chief electoral officer in Maharashtra, admitted that the norms did not allow Class IV employees to be assigned as BLOs but claimed most of them are likely to be graduates anyway.

"As per the norms, Class IV employees are not deputed for this task. But sometimes in metro cities, we don't have much work force. Most of the Class IV staffers are graduates. There may be one or two cases in which uneducated persons were deputed. If someone brings this to our notice, we will definitely act upon it."

Tehsildar Milind Desai echoed, "Today, even peons and sweepers are graduates so we shouldn't underestimate their skills. Whatever forces we have received so far are doing well, and we are happy with them."

Who can be appointed?

BLOs are government/semi-government officials appointed in the same area they vote, so they are familiar with other local voters. They play a pivotal role in collecting field information about voters and updating the electoral roll.

Each BLO has one or two polling station areas under their jurisdiction. According to the EC, teachers, Anganwadi workers, panchayat secretary, electricity meter readers, postmen, health workers, mid-day meal workers and clerical staff in urban areas can be appointed as BLO.

