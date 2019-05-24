Election Results 2019: Mixed bag for the Pawar family

national

While NCP candidate Supriya Sule won for the third time in Baramati, her nephew, first time candidate Parth, lost in Maval

Girish Bapat contested on a BJP ticket and won in Pune

It was a bittersweet election result for Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar, whose daughter, Supriya Sule, won for the third time from the Baramati constituency. But his grandson, Parth Pawar, lost the Maval seat. Sule was contesting against BJP candidate Kanchan Kul, wife of MLA Rahul from Daund. Sule has won by a massive lead of 1.54 lakh, with 6,83,705 votes. Parth received 4,97,352 votes while Shrirang Barne who defeated him, secured 7,13,701 votes.

Speaking to mid-day, Barne said, "This is not only the defeat of Parth but of Ajit Pawar and the NCP. They must accept this defeat and realise that people do not want them in our constituency." Dr Amol Kolhe (NCP) of Chhatrapati Sambhaji fame, who was initially associated with the Shiv Sena, defeated three-time MP Shivaji Adhalrao Patil with 6,35,830 votes.

Delay causes confusion

In Pune constituency, Girish Bapat, 68, who was the cabinet minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection and Pune guardian minister, contested on a BJP ticket and won against Mohan Joshi from Congress. The counting process was delayed in Pune while in Baramati constituency it wound up earlier. The Pune constituency had to have 24 rounds of counting but by 7.30 pm only 15 rounds were completed.



The NCP's Amol Kolhe won the Shirur seat

Bapat said, "The defeat must be digested by the opponents but like children, they are raising petty issues and finding faults due to which the process is getting slow."

However, Congress aspirant Joshi said, "The BJP has cheated us. They have tampered with the EVMs and we have filed around 15 objection letters. While eight of the EVM machines were not working. The time to cast vote was till 6 pm but some machines were stopped at 5.45 pm. Some EVMs we have noticed were charged for 91 per cent. These issues may be minute but cannot be neglected."

Scenario in state

The Assistant Returning Officer in-charge of Purandar division, Aarti Bhosale, who earlier held a trial of counting, wound up all the counting by 1 pm. Elsewhere in the state, such as in Ahmednagar, the BJP candidate Dr Sujay Vikhe-Patil, had secured a massive lead of more than 1.10 lakh votes against NCP's Sangram Jagtap.

Swabhimani Sanghatana chief and the two-time MP Raju Shetty, was defeated by Shiv Sena's Dhairyasheel Mane by margin of around 40,000 votes in Hatkanangale constituency. In Kolhapur, where Shiv Sena-BJP's campaign had kick-started, Sanjay Mandlik won against the sitting NCP MP, Dhananjay Mahadik, by around 70,000 votes.

In Satara constituency, the sitting NCP MP, Udayanraje Bhosale has won by 38,000 votes against Shiv Sena's Narendra Patil. In Sangli, sitting BJP MP Sanjay Patil won with 92,460 votes, against Congress candidate Vishal Patil, who is the grandson of Congress veteran leader Vasant Patil. In Solapur, Jai Siddheshwar Shivacharya Swami from BJP managed to win against the senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde.

