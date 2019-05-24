Election results 2019: Mumbai North East chooses Manoj Kotak

national

As soon as the verdict appeared to tilt towards Manoj Kotak, people started flocking to the counting centre, with boxes of sweets

Manoj Kotak celebrates with party workers. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Celebrations erupted at the playground near Udayachal Primary School in Vikhroli on Thursday evening, when BJP candidate from Mumbai North East, Manoj Kotak, began to get a clear lead against his opponents. As soon as the verdict appeared to tilt towards Kotak, people started flocking to the counting centre, with boxes of sweets. Kotak had visited the counting centre with his supporters at around 12pm.

Talking to mid-day, Suresh Panchal, a supporter who was distributing sweets said, "We knew that Kotak would come to power. People voted for candidates who would be able to present Mumbai on the national platform, to address the issues of the city."

Later, talking to the media, Kotak said, "I am thankful to the voters who believed in me and the BJP. I am going to give Mumbai a voice and work towards a better city. It is the victory of the people who voted for us. They have trusted us for the second time." As of 5pm, Kotak had garnered 5,13,383 votes — which is 56.62 per cent of votes counted - as opposed to Sanjay Dina Patil, who had got just 2,87,342 votes (31.69 per cent).

In 2014, Dr Kirit Somaiya of the BJP had beaten his NCP rival, Patil, by over 3 lakh votes. In 2009, Patil had managed to beat Dr Somaiya by only 2,900 votes. The constituency including Mulund, Vikhroli, Bhandup West, Ghatkopar West, Ghatkopar East and Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar.

5,14,599

Total no. of votes secured by Manoj Kotak, who won by a margin of 2,26,486 votes

