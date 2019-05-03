Elections 2019: Sonakshi Sinha to canvass for mother Poonam Sinha in Lucknow

bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha, who is currently busy shooting for Dabangg 3 in Mumbai, will head to Uttar Pradesh today

Sonakshi Sinha. (Right) Punam Sinha with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow. Pic/PTI

As Punam Sinha, Samajwadi Party's Lok Sabha candidate from Lucknow takes on Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in the ongoing polls, the actor-politician will have the strong backing of daughter Sonakshi. mid-day has learnt that the star, who is currently busy shooting for Dabangg 3 in Mumbai, will head to Uttar Pradesh today to campaign for her politician mother.

Says a source, "Sonakshi will leave for Lucknow this afternoon. She is slated to take part in the roadshow. The actor has been roped in for the final round as campaigning ends on Saturday, ahead of the polls on May 6." While Congress has fielded spiritual guru Acharya Pramod Krishnam, it is speculated to be a close call between Punam and the sitting MP. Given her star power, Sonakshi — the source adds — is being roped in to attract the crowds, and hopefully, the votes.

It may be noted that Sonakshi had steered clear of canvassing for father Shatrughan Sinha during his electoral stints in 2009 and 2014 from Patna Sahib in Bihar, maintaining that she wanted to stay away from politics. But this time around, the actor has done a rethink and decided to take the plunge for mommy dearest. When contacted, Sonakshi's spokesperson confirmed the news. On her part, Punam has emerged the richest candidate in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

