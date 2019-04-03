Elections 2019: 55 pages election manifesto released by Congress Party

national

The 55-page election manifesto released by the Congress party focuses on addressing the issues of joblessness, farmer distress, safety of women and boosting the rural economy among others

Rahul Gandhi, senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh release the partyÃƒÂ¢Ã‚Â€Ã‚Â™s manifesto for Lok Sabha polls on Tuesday. Pics/PTI/AFP

The Congress on Tuesday released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls, making a slew of promises, including giving Rs 72,000 each to five crore poor families under the 'Nyay' scheme, filling up 22 lakh government vacancies, bringing a separate budget for farmers and fixing a single moderate GST rate.

The 55-page document titled 'Hum Nibhayenge' (we will deliver) focused on addressing the issues of joblessness, farm distress, safety of women and boosting the rural economy, with stress on building a narrative on "real issues" faced by people.



A woman prepares textile materials dedicated to the Indian National Congress at her residence, ahead of the general elections, in Ahmedabad

The manifesto was released by party President Rahul Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh, UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and senior leader P Chidambaram among others. For farmers, Congress promised to put them on the path from "Karz Maafi" (loan waiver), to "Karz Mukti" (freedom from loans). This will be done through remunerative prices, lower input costs, and assured access to institutional credit, the party said, adding it will present a separate "Kisan Budget" every year.

The party's agenda

* Congress to allocate 6 per cent of GDP to education, strengthen government hospitals and give high-quality healthcare access to poor if voted to power

* To enact the Right to Healthcare Act and guarantee every citizen free diagnostics, out-patient care, free medicines and hospitalisation, through a network of public hospitals and enlisted private hospitals

* To give Rs 72,000 per year to the poorest 20 per cent households in India

* Party will ensure 34 lakh jobs in the public sector by filling all 4 lakh Central government vacancies before March 2020, persuading state governments to fill 20 lakh vacancies and creating an estimated 10 lakh new Seva Mitra positions in every gram panchayat and urban local bodies

* It will radically simplify the GST regime with a single moderate rate of tax, zero-rating of exports, and exemption for essential goods and services

* Will reverse the trend of declining Defence spending under the NDA government, and increase it to meet the requirements of the Armed Forces

* School education from Std I to Std XII in public schools shall be compulsory and free

* Will also reserve 33 per cent of all posts/vacancies in the Central government for women



Priyanka Gandhi, Congress general secretary

'Some of the ideas in the congress manifesto are positively dangerous' Arun Jaitley, union minister

'This manifesto has ideas which will divide India. Some of the ideas are positively dangerous in the Congress manifesto. They are for an agenda for the balkanisation of India'

Yogi Adityanath, UP chief minister

'It is a bundle of lies and the party has expressed its failure over 55 years in its manifesto. Opposition is making negative statements on Balakot and Pakistan is drawing advantage from it'

V Narayanasamy, Puducherry chief minister

'The announcement in the manifesto that the Congress would procure statehood for Puducherry now a UT shows that the party and its leader have concern for the welfare of the people here'

Daljit Singh Cheema, SAD spokesman and ex-minister

'I am confident that the people will see through this exercise which is aimed purely at acquiring power by making promises which the Congress does not have any intention to keep'

Highlights of the election manifesto 'AFSPA enforcement will be reviewed'

The Congress has promised in its manifesto that nothing will be done or allowed to change the constitutional position on Kashmir and that enforcement of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in J&K will be reviewed if the party is voted to power. In the manifesto, the party dedicated separate sections to J&K and NE states. Elaborating its vision for J&K, the party said it has stood witness to the developments in the state since the instrument of accession was signed.

'New law for hate crimes, defamation'

The Congress said it will pass a new law in the first session of the next Lok Sabha to prevent and punish hate crimes such as "mob-engineered" lynching, stripping and burning if voted to power. The proposed law will contain provisions to compensate victims and to hold the police and district administration accountable for proven negligence, the party said. The party manifesto has also promised to omit Section 499 of the IPC and make 'defamation' a civil offence.

Cong assures full statehood for Puducherry

The Congress assured full statehood to Puducherry but stopped short of making the same commitment for Delhi if it comes to power. In its manifesto, it promised to amend the Government of NCT of Delhi Act, 1991 so the lieutenant governor acts on the aid and advice of the council of ministers, except in matters concerning the "three reserved subjects", a clear reference to land, police and public order. Delhi and Puducherry have legislative assemblies but do not enjoy powers of full states. The L-G plays a critical role in administering both.

Party promises to probe Rafale deal

The Congress has promised to probe procurement of Rafale jets and other deals under the BJP government and said it, if voted to power, would enforce anti-corruption laws. The party, in its manifesto, also said it would investigate the circumstances under which many fraudsters were allowed to leave the country and would take steps to bring them back. "Congress will enforce anti-corruption laws without discrimination," the party said.

'No more interference in RBI's functioning'

The Congress on Tuesday said monetary policy is the province of the Reserve Bank of India and the party will "reverse the unwarranted and illegal interference by the BJP government into the functioning of the RBI" if voted to power. It also promised to review and replace the current Goods and Services Tax laws with "the GST 2.0 regime", which will be based on a "single, moderate, standard rate of tax" on all goods and services.

