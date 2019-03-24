Elections 2019: AAP releases first list of candidates in Uttar Pradesh

national

Lucknow: The Aam Aadmi Party Sunday released its first list of candidates in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha elections. Rajya Sabha MP and AAP state in-charge Sanjay Singh said the party has fielded Yogesh Dahiya from the Saharanpur parliamentary seat and Shweta Sharma from Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Satish Chandra Sharma is the AAP's candidate from Aligarh, he said. The party is likely to contest the polls from 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state. For rest of the seats, the process to select candidates is in the final stage, Singh said

