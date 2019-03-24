Elections 2019: AAP releases first list of candidates in Uttar Pradesh

Updated: Mar 24, 2019, 15:14 IST | PTI

Rajya Sabha MP and AAP state in-charge Sanjay Singh said the party has fielded Yogesh Dahiya from the Saharanpur parliamentary seat and Shweta Sharma from Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Elections 2019: AAP releases first list of candidates in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: The Aam Aadmi Party Sunday released its first list of candidates in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha elections. Rajya Sabha MP and AAP state in-charge Sanjay Singh said the party has fielded Yogesh Dahiya from the Saharanpur parliamentary seat and Shweta Sharma from Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Satish Chandra Sharma is the AAP's candidate from Aligarh, he said. The party is likely to contest the polls from 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state.  For rest of the seats, the process to select candidates is in the final stage, Singh said

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

aam aadmi partyarvind kejriwallucknowRajya Sabhauttar pradeshLok Sabhaelections 2019national news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Lesser known facts about the Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
The Guide Restaurant Awards 2019
Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees

Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees