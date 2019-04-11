Elections 2019: Amruta Fadnavis, Nitin Gadkari, Mohan Bhagwat cast their votes

national

Voting for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting will be done on May 23

Pic courtesy/ Amruta Fadnavis' Instagram and PTI

As voting for has started the first phase of Lok Sabha elections began on Thursday morning in 91 constituencies spread across 18 states and two union territories in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections. Voting is also underway in 175 assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, 32 in Sikkim and 28 seats in Odisha. Polling in all the Lok Sabha constituencies of Andhra Pradesh (25), Telangana (17), Uttarakhand (5), Meghalaya (2) and Arunachal Pradesh (2) besides lone seats in Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar, and Lakshadweep is being held.

Eight seats in Uttar Pradesh, seven in Maharashtra, six in Bihar, five in Assam, four in Odisha, two each in Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal and one seat in Chhattisgarh are also going to polls. The polling for 543 Lok Sabha seats is being held in seven phases: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting will be done on May 23. Here's a list of famous personalities who cast their vote today.

Maharashtra: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari cast his vote at polling booth number 220 in Nagpur parliamentary constituency #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/hSrlIySwUV — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019

Telangana: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his wife cast their vote at a polling booth in Siddipet district. #IndiaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/tDFdFaxlsE — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019

Uttarakhand: Yog-Guru Ramdev casts his vote at a polling station in Haridwar in the first phase of #IndiaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/MIib2usE4L — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019

Andhra Pradesh: Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan at the polling booth set up at Chaitanya School in Vijayawada. pic.twitter.com/qHI06IskKP — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019

Telangana: Khammam Congress candidate Renuka Choudhary casts her vote. Says 'I am hopeful that we will be able to win this race, I am very optimistic' #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/nVjAxbpr78 — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019

Telangana: Working President of Telangana Rashtra Samithi, KT Rama Rao casts his vote at a polling booth in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/pJ81fUcLLy — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019

#LokSabhaElections2019 : Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal casts his vote at a polling station in Dibrugarh pic.twitter.com/wWfCFChOxV — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019

AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP candidate Asaduddin Owaisi casts his vote at a polling booth in the city. He is a three time sitting MP from the constituency pic.twitter.com/WeZMjxxv2F — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019

Uttarakhand: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat casts his vote at polling booth number 124 in Defence Colony, Dehradun #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/xFnAyKQ6v1 — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019

Uttarakhand: Former CM Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank casts his vote at a polling booth in Dehradun #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/7VJCbCvCbV — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his family after casting their vote for #LokSabhaElections2019 in Amravati. pic.twitter.com/QzlYYfNzjd — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019

Maharashtra: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat present at polling booth number 216 in Nagpur, to cast his vote for #LokSabhaElections2019 . Voting on 7 parliamentary constituencies in the state will be held today. pic.twitter.com/EAcsBoi3Mp — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019

Hyderabad: Former cricketer and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president, Mohammad Azharuddin, cast his vote at polling booth number 71. #IndiaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/Y5Qo2bg1VT — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019

Hyderabad: Tollywood actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha arrive at a polling station in Nanakramguda, Gachibowli to cast their vote for #IndiaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/oFLiit6CTj — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019

Stylish Star @alluarjun Standing In The ' Q ' At Polling Booth To Cast His Vote In Jubilee Hills ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ#CitizenFirst pic.twitter.com/DL4wMbIaKf — Stylish ðÂÂÂ AlluArjun (@VeNKeyBunnyFan) April 11, 2019

Voting for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting will be done on May 23.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates