Elections 2019: Amruta Fadnavis, Nitin Gadkari, Mohan Bhagwat cast their votes

Updated: Apr 11, 2019, 17:27 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Voting for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting will be done on May 23

Pic courtesy/ Amruta Fadnavis' Instagram and PTI

As voting for has started the first phase of Lok Sabha elections began on Thursday morning in 91 constituencies spread across 18 states and two union territories in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections. Voting is also underway in 175 assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, 32 in Sikkim and 28 seats in Odisha. Polling in all the Lok Sabha constituencies of Andhra Pradesh (25), Telangana (17), Uttarakhand (5), Meghalaya (2) and Arunachal Pradesh (2) besides lone seats in Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar, and Lakshadweep is being held.

Eight seats in Uttar Pradesh, seven in Maharashtra, six in Bihar, five in Assam, four in Odisha, two each in Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal and one seat in Chhattisgarh are also going to polls. The polling for 543 Lok Sabha seats is being held in seven phases: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting will be done on May 23. Here's a list of famous personalities who cast their vote today.

