Elections 2019: Arvind Kejriwal hits out at Pragya Thakur over her comments on 26/11 martyr Karkare

Thakur said former Mumbai Anti-Terrorist Squad chief Hemant Karkare, who died in action during the Mumbai terror attacks, had falsely implicated her in the Malegaon blast case and hence, died because of his karma.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at Bhopal's BJP candidate Pragya Thakur for her "disgraceful" comments on 26/11 martyr Hemant Karkare, saying it showed the party's true colours.

Disgraceful comments by BJP's Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Pragya Thakur on 26/11 martyr Hemant Karkare ji need to be condemned in strongest terms. BJP is showing its true colours & it must be shown it's place now https://t.co/3Qdo1x7kPI — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 19, 2019

"Disgraceful comments by BJP's Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Pragya Thakur on 26/11 martyr Hemant Karkare ji need to be condemned in strongest terms. BJP is showing its true colours & it must be shown it places now, he said in a tweet.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also said the BJP is questioning the martyrdom of Karkare, who gave life to the protection of Bharat Mata in the Mumbai terror attack.



"Any bhakt will not get angry on this ... This is the patriotism of BJP," he said in a tweet.

Digvijaya Singh on Pragya Thakur's comment on Mumbai ATS chief late Hemant Karkare: EC has clearly said that no political comments should be made on Army&martyrs. Hemant Karkare ji was an honest&committed officer who attained martyrdom for the people of Mumbai in a terror attack. pic.twitter.com/kJCz2p42b2 — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2019

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh also slammed Pragya Thakur and said that the comment on Hemant Karkare no political comments should be made on Army and martyrs.

