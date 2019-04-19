Elections 2019: Arvind Kejriwal hits out at Pragya Thakur over her comments on 26/11 martyr Karkare

Published: Apr 19, 2019, 14:15 IST | PTI

Thakur said former Mumbai Anti-Terrorist Squad chief Hemant Karkare, who died in action during the Mumbai terror attacks, had falsely implicated her in the Malegaon blast case and hence, died because of his karma.

Elections 2019: Arvind Kejriwal hits out at Pragya Thakur over her comments on 26/11 martyr Karkare
Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at Bhopal's BJP candidate Pragya Thakur for her "disgraceful" comments on 26/11 martyr Hemant Karkare, saying it showed the party's true colours.

According to media reports, Thakur said former Mumbai Anti-Terrorist Squad chief Hemant Karkare, who died in action during the Mumbai terror attacks, had falsely implicated her in the Malegaon blast case and hence, died because "of his karma."

"Disgraceful comments by BJP's Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Pragya Thakur on 26/11 martyr Hemant Karkare ji need to be condemned in strongest terms. BJP is showing its true colours & it must be shown it places now, he said in a tweet.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also said the BJP is questioning the martyrdom of Karkare, who gave life to the protection of Bharat Mata in the Mumbai terror attack.

"Any bhakt will not get angry on this ... This is the patriotism of BJP," he said in a tweet.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh also slammed Pragya Thakur and said that the comment on Hemant Karkare no political comments should be made on Army and martyrs.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

arvind kejriwalmumbai policebharatiya janata partyelections 2019national news

Leopard spotted strolling on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK