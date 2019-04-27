Elections 2019: Ashish Shelar praises Narayan Rane, Shiv Sena sees red

national

BJP Mumbai President Ashish Shelar's praise of Narayan Rane on Twitter, has not gone down well with the Shiv Sena, its alliance partner, which has pitted a candidate against Nilesh Rane in Ratnagiri–Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency. While Shelar has indirectly criticised the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), his tweet in Marathi is being seen as praise for Rane, who has been very vocal about his criticism of Shiv Sena.

Shiv Sena's sitting MP Vinayak Raut is contesting against veteran leader Rane's son Nilesh, and Congress candidate Navinchandra Bandivadekar. Nilesh is contesting on the ticket of the party formed by his father, Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha.

It is also being talked in political circles that Shelar has killed two birds with one stone, as his tweet has indirectly targeted Shiv Sena and MNS Chief Raj Thackeray.

Shelar has tweeted on April 25, "A Konkani man has maintained his dignity by fielding a candidate," indirectly praising Rane. Making a veiled attack on Raj Thackeray, he adds, "While one party has sold its self respect by renting out the railway engine." He then asks the people if they should watch the videos being put up by Thackeray.

Shelar's tweet is also being seen by Shiv Sena workers as an indirect support to Nilesh Rane.

Workers angry

A Shiv Sena worker said, "The BJP says they have a lot of respect for Balasaheb Thackeray but we were shocked to see in the tweet that Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar is indirectly supporting Narayan Rane and his son. He said all these things despite the fact that his party is in alliance with Shiv Sena."

