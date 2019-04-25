Elections 2019: Azam Khan has been winning elections by rigging polls says Jaya Prada

national

The reaction by actor-turned-politician came on Wednesday in the backdrop of Azam Khan alleging that the district administration in his constituency did not allow Muslims voters to exercise their franchise in the ongoing elections

BJP parliamentary candidate from Rampur, Jaya Prada, arrives to cast her vote during the third phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Rampur. Pic courtesy/PTI

Uttar Pradesh: BJP candidate from Rampur Lok Sabha constituency Jaya Prada hit out at SP leader Azam Khan alleging that he has always won the elections by rigging polls. The reaction by actor-turned-politician came on Wednesday in the backdrop of Azam Khan alleging that the district administration in his constituency did not allow Muslims voters to exercise their franchise in the ongoing elections.

Jaya Prada on remarks by Abdullah (SP leader Azam Khan's son): Can't decide whether to laugh or cry, like father like son. Hadn't expected this from Abdullah. He's an educated man. Your father says 'I'm Amrapali' & you say 'I'm Anarkali,' Is that how you see women of society? pic.twitter.com/SgFEVlpuq9 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 22, 2019

"Seeing his defeat Azam Khan is bewildered and is giving such statements. He is used to resorting to means like casting fake votes at every booth. He has been winning the elections for the last 20 years through fake votes only," said Jaya Prada. During a press conference on Wednesday, Khan had alleged: "For the past one week, houses of Muslims are being looted. They were beaten as well. One day ago, District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police have beaten them as well."

"Red cards have been given to Muslims without any official signature and the police have asked them not to come out of houses. They have been snatched their rights to vote. The order was neither issued by the state government or the central government," he said. The SP leader also alleged that faulty machines were deployed in areas dominated by Muslims. Khan contested in Rampur against BJP's Jaya Prada. Polling for this constituency was held on April 18.

