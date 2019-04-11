Elections 2019: Baba Ramdev votes in Kankhal, says PM Narendra Modi's personality like Himalayas

national

Yoga guru Ramdev cast his vote Thursday at a polling booth in Kankhal here, and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his personality was "like the Himalayas". Ramdev was joined by his close associates Acharya Balkrishna and Swami Muktananda Maharaj at the polling booth.



Uttarakhand: Yog-Guru Ramdev casts his vote at a polling station in Haridwar in the first phase of #IndiaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/MIib2usE4L — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019

After exercising his franchise, Ramdev addressed a group of journalists. "Prime Minister Modi's personality is like the Himalayas. As for other leaders, their character, leadership, and contribution to the nation are for everybody to see," he said.



Meanwhile, saints and seers of Panch Dashnam Joona Akhara, led by Bharatiya Akhara Parishad General Secretary Mahant Hari Giri Maharaj, also cast their votes at Anand Seva Sadan Inter College polling booth near Mayadevi Mandir precincts.



Mahant Hari Giri said saints and seers should come out of their ashrams and create awareness among people to exercise their right to franchise in the general elections, describing it as a national festival.

