Elections 2019: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis casts vote in Nagpur

Published: Apr 11, 2019, 15:52 IST | PTI

The chief minister arrived at the polling booth with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita Fadnavis at 12.20 pm

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ Devendra Fadnavis

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis cast his vote for the Lok Sabha election at Dharampeth Hindi High School polling booth on Thursday. Union minister and sitting MP Nitin Gadkari is facing Congress' Nana Patole in Nagpur constituency. Both Gadkari and Fadnavis hail from Nagpur.

The chief minister arrived at the polling booth with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita Fadnavis at 12.20 pm. Speaking with media after casting his vote, he said, "India is the world's biggest democracy and democracy will be strengthened if people take part in the election process enthusiastically. "I believe that Maharashtra, Vidarbha and the entire country will vote in a big way to elect a strong government," the chief minister added. Seven constituencies in Vidarbha are going to the polls Thursday.

