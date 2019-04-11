Elections 2019: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis casts vote in Nagpur
The chief minister arrived at the polling booth with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita Fadnavis at 12.20 pm
Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis cast his vote for the Lok Sabha election at Dharampeth Hindi High School polling booth on Thursday. Union minister and sitting MP Nitin Gadkari is facing Congress' Nana Patole in Nagpur constituency. Both Gadkari and Fadnavis hail from Nagpur.
à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤®à¤¤, à¤®à¤¾à¤à¤¾ à¤ à¤§à¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤°!— Chowkidar Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 11, 2019
My vote, My Right!
à¤®à¥à¤°à¤¾ à¤µà¥à¤, à¤®à¥à¤°à¤¾ à¤ à¤§à¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤°!
Casted my vote at Nagpur this morning along with my mother and my wife!
My sincere appeal to everyone to exercise your RIGHT and participate in this festival of democracy!#LokSabhElections2019 pic.twitter.com/lDK7WXIUOp
The chief minister arrived at the polling booth with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita Fadnavis at 12.20 pm. Speaking with media after casting his vote, he said, "India is the world's biggest democracy and democracy will be strengthened if people take part in the election process enthusiastically. "I believe that Maharashtra, Vidarbha and the entire country will vote in a big way to elect a strong government," the chief minister added. Seven constituencies in Vidarbha are going to the polls Thursday.
