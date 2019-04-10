Elections 2019: Former Congress MLA Jodhaji Thakor joins BJP

national

It is believed that Jodhaji's entry into the BJP can help the party gain significant support in North Gujarat.

Ahmedabad: Jodhaji Thakor, former Congress MLA joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday. Jodhaji, who is considered to be a prominent face of the Thakor community, joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Parshottam Rupala.

It is believed that Jodhaji's entry into the BJP can help the party gain significant support in North Gujarat. The 26 parliamentary constituencies of the state will go to polls in the third phase of elections on April 23. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Also, former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir joined the BJP in the presence of Union Ministers Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. On the occasion, Gambhir, 37, thanked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for giving him an opportunity to serve the country.

"I am joining this party (BJP) after getting influenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. I am honoured to get the opportunity. I will work to take this country forward and make it a better place to live in," Gambhir told the media after joining the BJP.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI