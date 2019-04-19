Elections 2019: Former Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi joins Shiv Sena

national

Chaturvedi joined Shiv Sena in presence of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray after resigning from the post of National Spokesperson of the Congress party

Priyanka Chaturvedi with Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. Pic./Twitter ANI

Former Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday joined the Shiv Sena. Addressing a press conference with Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Chaturvedi said she left the Congress after being upset over the reinstatement of party workers who misbehaved with her. "It is not true that I quit the Congress after being denied Lok Sabha ticket," Chaturvedi said in response to a query."

Mumbai: Priyanka Chaturvedi and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree pic.twitter.com/B4izOBFqeV — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2019

Welcoming her in the party fold, Thackeray said Shiv Sena workers have got a "good sister" in Chaturvedi. Chaturvedi was miffed at the reinstatement of some party workers in Uttar Pradesh who had "misbehaved" an "threatened" her during her press conference in Mathura a few days ago.

Priyanka Chaturvedi: I know I will be held accountable for my past statements and my views and that how I came to this conclusion but I would like to say that this decision of joining Shiv Sena I have taken after a lot of thought pic.twitter.com/2BuzaSCmas — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2019

Chaturvedi had lashed out at the party in public on Thursday and accused it of giving preference to "lumpen goons" over those who had given their "sweat and blood" to the Congress. She said it was unfortunate and saddening that those who threatened her have got away without even "a rap on their knuckles". The Congress, which suspended these workers, reinstated them on April 15.

Congress Spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote to Rahul Gandhi, said have resigned from all posts and the primary membership of the party pic.twitter.com/kwk7qO1EyL — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2019

Before joining the Sena, Priyanka Chaturvedi resigned from the Congress party. After quitting all posts in the party, Chaturvedi sent her resignation to the party's top brass. Priyanka Chaturvedi also changed her introduction in her Twitter account where she had made a clear mention earlier about posts she held in the party.

Congress Spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi has removed 'AICC National Spokesperson' from her twitter bio pic.twitter.com/xIWvtwRaVi — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2019

Chaturvedi has been trending on social media for her "Kyunki Mantri Bhi Kabhi Graduate Thi" jibe at Union minister Smriti Irani, who is contesting from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh against Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

With inputs from PTI

