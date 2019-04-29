Elections 2019 in Mumbai: Celebrities and people from all walks of life queue up to vote

national

Polling started on a peaceful note in 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra for the fourth and final phase of 2019 parliamentary elections, officials said on Monday

Pic courtesy/Sneha Kharabe

Polling for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha polls began on Monday in 71 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across nine states. Over 12.79 crore voters will decide the fate of 945 candidates today. Polling started on a peaceful note in 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra for the fourth and final phase of 2019 parliamentary elections, officials said on Monday.



Pic courtesy/Pradeep Dhiwar

As many as 3,11,92,823 voters, including 1418 transgenders, are eligible to exercise their franchise for which the Election Commission of India has set up a total 33,314 polling stations in these constituencies, deployed 68,018 balloting units, 39,977 control units and 43,309 VVPAT-EVMs.



Pic courtesy/Suresh KK

The 17 constituencies polling are: Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, Mumbai South, Nandurbar, Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Maval, Shirur and Shirdi.



Pic courtesy/Sameer Markande

Of these, the highest number of voters 23,70,276 are registered in Thane and lowest 14,40,142 are registered in Mumbai South-Central constituency.

Pic courtesy/Sameer Markande

For Mumbai's six seats, there are 10,073 booths at 1,492 polling stations of which 325 have been declared as 'critical' by the Mumbai police.



Pic courtesy/Sameer Markande

Voting will be conducted from 7 am to 6 pm under stringent security measures with over 40,000 personnel on guard only in Mumbai, officials said.



Pic courtesy/Bipin Kokate

Anil Ambani was spotted casting his vote in Mumbai



Pic courtesy/Sneha Kharabe

Priya Dutt and husband Owen Roncon cast their vote in Mumbai



Pic courtesy/Sneha Kharabe

Director Kunal Kohli casted his vote in Mumbai

Pic courtesy/Sneha Kharabe

Tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi cast his vote in Bandra

Pic courtesy/Ranjeet Jadav

Film maker Vishal Bhardwaj casted his vote in Andheri West



Pic courtesy/Ranjeet Jadav

Sanjay Nirupam with family cast his vote in Andheri West

The Election Commission has set up 1.40 lakh polling booths/stations and has made elaborate security arrangements.

Polling will be held in 17 seats in Maharashtra, 13 each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, eight in West Bengal, six each in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, five in Bihar, three in Jharkhand and a part of the Anantnag constituency in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the first three phases, voting has been held in 302 Lok Sabha constituencies, and 168 more seats will go to polls in the last three phases. Election to 542 Lok Sabha seats is being conducted in seven phases between April 11 and May 19. Election in Vellore constituency in Tamil Nadu has been cancelled following excess use of money power. Results will be declared on May 23.

