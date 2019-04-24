Elections 2019 in Mumbai: It's old vs young in South Central

national

Dharavi redevelopment project takes centrestage in the battle between Rahul Shewale, 46, and Eknath Gaikwad, 79

Eknath Gaikwad, Congress and Rahul Shewale, Shiv Sena

The South Central constituency, which includes Dadar, Matunga, Mahim, King's Circle, Wadala, Dharavi, Sion and Anushakti Nagar among others, will see a faceoff between the old and the young. The candidates to watch out for are Shiv Sena's Rahul Shewale, 46, who is looking at increasing the margin of his 2014 win, and Congress's Eknath Gaikwad, 79, a senior candidate who is sticking to basics by claiming to be available round-the-clock for those in his constituency.

Shewale, who is the current Lok Sabha MP from the constituency, won by a margin of 1.38 lakh votes against Gaikwad in 2014. He is looking at upping the numbers this year, while Gaikwad's daughter Varsha, who is the sitting MLA in the area, is leaving no stone unturned to promote her father. A focal point of the contest between the two remains the non-implementation of the Dharavi redevelopment project (DRP).



Gaikwad (in white) says his family has been working extensively on the development of Dharavi and the betterment of its people. Pics/Pradeep Dhivar

Regarding Dharavi

Shewale said, "We have already initiated steps towards DRP. We have floated global tenders, shortlisted two companies and also formed a special purpose vehicle to focus on the project. There was an issue regarding the unavailability of a vacant portion for rehabilitation, which has been resolved now with the Railways giving 45 acres of its land for the project. The state and central governments have signed an MOU. Thus, the issues regarding finance and vacant land have been taken care of, and we're now aiming to start the project in two months."

Gaikwad claims he initiated development in the area, "I have been an MLA here and as the area needed basic amenities like water and toilets, I initiated the development from almost zero. After that, I was the MP when DRP was planned. My daughter is still the MLA here, so our family has been working extensively on the development of Dharavi and the betterment of its people."

"But what I don't understand is why the BJP and Sena government has not done nothing to help kick off the project, after alleging how we could not do it several times. The magnitude of this project is so massive that we need special funds and a special approach for it to take off, which we will be able to provide once we come to power. We will live up to Rahul Gandhi ji's promise and ensure that 500 square feet houses are given to Dharavi dwellers."



Shewale says the issues regarding finance and vacant land for DRP have been taken care of, and they're now aiming to start the project in two months.

Polling promises

The South Central constituency candidates have also taken the issue of infrastructural development as the middle path to woo voters, even as the balance between local civic issues and national policy decisions remains a cause of concern during the candidates' campaigning sessions.

Airing his poll promises, Shewale said, "I'm aiming to provide a smart constituency, on the lines of a smart city. The aim is to ensure 24X7 water supply, solve the dumping ground issue, push for waste-to-energy plants, construct the sewerage treatment plants and also ensure the development of Wadala and Anik depot and Wadala's conversion to a Central Business District. There is also a 120-acre plot at Mankhurd, where I want to develop a sports university, and a medical college at Shatabdi hospital."

Gaikwad is aiming for the best of both worlds, "Our campaign will revolve around the party's promises in the manifesto, apart from catering to the local issues of the citizens. We are going to be realistic instead of promising the world like they [Sena and BJP] did in the last five years. Even Metro and Monorail they are now taking credit for was something that had been ideated by us. They failed in executing the projects with proper planning, thus landing all citizens in trouble."

Strife won't affect

Both candidates claim the strife their parties have gone through - friction with alliance partner BJP for Sena and internal conflict in Congress leading to the removal of their city chief - would not affect voters.

"Every party has a difference of opinions, even our party members had a few. They did get highlighted but they were just opinions and nothing was in bad faith. I don't think these things are remembered for too long and as far as I am concerned, there were no issues with anyone from our end. The decision to change the party chief was taken by higher authorities as they felt it was important, but this has not impacted our party workers or their morale," Gaikwad said.

Shewale, said, "The friction [between Sena and BJP was felt majorly in the state, and mainly because of a difference in opinion. The decision regarding the alliance came in after party workers wanted us to collaborate and unite for the nation, especially after Pulwama. There is no question of the alliance decision affecting our votes."

Voters say

Rekha Pathak,

housewife from Dadar

'We need our regular issues resolved, especially the menace of hawkers in our area; we're tired of complaining. We want our elected representative to listen to us and come up with permanent solutions'

Jayant patere,

office-goer from Wadala

'The infrastructural needs of citizens should be considered by the MP. The roads were bad while they were constructing the Monorail, and now that the Monorail has started, it has a really bad frequency. The government should also involve fuel in the GST bracket to stop the constant increase in fuel prices and help us'

