Elections 2019 in Mumbai: Voting got delayed in Malad West

Mumbaikars are set to vote in the Phase 4 of Lok Sabha elections 2019.

However, voting is yet to begin at booth number 162 of Malad West, Daulat school in Mumbai after a technical glitch was detected in the EVM machine.

#LokSabhaElections2019 : Voting is yet to begin at booth number 162 of Malad West in Mumbai after a glitch in EVM was detected. #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

The machine is being replaced.

A total of 422 polling stations have been declared critical which include 65 from the suburbs of Mumbai and 357 from the Island city.

The instructions given by the Election Commission said that the booths that polled more than 75 per cent votes in the last elections or where the same candidate got 75 per cent votes have been marked as critical. Law and order situation has also been kept in mind.

Meanwhile, veteran actress Shubha Khote, BJP MP Paresh Rawal and his wife Swaroop Sampat have already cast their vote.

In yet another constituency, a polling officer is busy in repairing the machine at booth no 19 in Sion Koliwada in Pratikshanagar as it was not working. The voting process has been delayed by an hour.

However, a senior official who spoke to mid-day said, "No polling station has been found to be sensitive even after a detailed study, but even the critical ones will be monitored closely by us. The live webcasting will be continuously monitored by the EC-appointed observers."

