Elections 2019: Kamal Nath, Nakul Nath file papers from Chhindwara

This is the first time in state's political history when a father and son duo are contesting the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections from a single district and the same party

Kamal Nath and Nakul Nath. Pic/IANS

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday filed his nomination for the Chhindwara Assembly by-election while his son Nakul Nath submitted his papers for the Chhindwara parliamentary constituency.

The duo, on Tuesday, first prayed at a local temple before submitting their nomination papers to the returning officer. Six parliamentary constituencies of the state - Shahdol, Sidhi, Jabalpur, Mandala, Balaghat and Chhindwara - will go to poll on April 29 in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha polls and Tuesday is the last day to file nominations.

Kamal Nath assumed the Chief Minister's office on December 17 last year and has to get elected as an Assembly Member within six months from the date. Sitting MLA Deepak Saxena had vacated the seat for him.

