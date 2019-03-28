Elections 2019: Mayawati accuses Prime Minister Narendra Modi of flouting model code

national

BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi with violating the Model Code of Conduct by addressing the nation after the successful testing of A-SAT missile on Wednesday, and hoped that the Election Commission will act promptly.

"Previous experience proves that like law & order, BJP leaders are habitual offenders in violating Model Code of Conduct. And PM Mr Modi again flouted poll norms by addressing the country without prior permission of EC though there was no such emergency. Hope the EC acts promptly," she tweeted.

After receiving complaints from political parties, the poll body on Wednesday formed a panel to examine the matter immediately in the light of the Model Code of Conduct.

"The EC has formed a committee to examine the content of PM's address yesterday but the real issue is why & how the PM addressed the country without its prior permission. It is the gross misuse of power & machinery for the electoral benefits. EC must act in an exemplary manner," she said in another tweet.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday morning successfully tested India's first anti-satellite weapon --A-SAT-- from Balasore in Odisha.

Anti-satellite weapons or A-SAT are space weapons designed to incapacitate or destroy satellites for strategic military purposes.

Although no A-SAT system has yet been utilised in warfare, a few nations have shot down their defunct satellites to demonstrate A-SAT capability in a show of force.

Before India's A-SAT missile test, the US, Russia, and China had demonstrated this capability.

