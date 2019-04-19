Elections 2019: Miffed at reinstatement of party workers who misbehaved with her, Chaturvedi resigns

national

Chaturvedi had lashed out at the party in public on Thursday and accused it of giving preference to "lumpen goons" over those who had given their "sweat and blood" to the Congress

A screengrab of Priyanka Chaturvedi's Twitter account

Congress national spokesperson and convenor of party's media cell Priyanka Chaturvedi, who was miffed at the reinstatement of some party workers who had misbehaved with her, resigned from the party, sources said Friday.

After quitting all posts in the party, Chaturvedi sent her resignation to the party's top brass.

Congress Spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote to Rahul Gandhi, said have resigned from all posts and the primary membership of the party pic.twitter.com/kwk7qO1EyL — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2019

She has also changed her introduction in her Twitter account where she had made a clear mention earlier about posts she held in the party. She was miffed at the reinstatement of some party workers in Uttar Pradesh who had "misbehaved" and "threatened" her during her press conference in Mathura a few days ago.

Chaturvedi had lashed out at the party in public on Thursday and accused it of giving preference to "lumpen goons" over those who had given their "sweat and blood" to the Congress. She said it was unfortunate and saddening that those who threatened her have got away without even "a rap on their knuckles". The party, which had suspended those workers, reinstated them on April 15.



The action of rescinding the suspension, party leaders had claimed, was taken on the recommendations of Congress general secretary for West Uttar Pradesh Jyotiraditya Scindia. Chaturvedi has been trending on social media for her "Kyunki Mantri Bhi Kabhi Graduate Thi" jibe at Union minister Smriti Irani, who is contesting from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh against Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates