Elections 2019: Milind Deora, Netizens hail Mumbai Police for peaceful Lok Sabha polls

Milind Deora thanked the election commission and heaped praises on Mumbai police. On the other hand, netizens called Mumbai police the best in the country!

Mumbai police personnel helping 100-year-old Laksmi Aniruddha Kantawala to cast her vote during the Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai. Pic/Twitter Mumbai Police

Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora on Monday took to Twitter to congratulate the Election Commission for peacefully conducting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the metropolis. In a statement, Deora, the Congress' Mumbai South Lok Sabha candidate also appreciated the efforts of the Mumbai police and other security personnel deployed for poll duty and heaped praises on them.

I'm grateful to all @INCMumbai karyakartas, @MumbaiPolice & other security personnel, @ECISVEEP officials, and - last, but not the least - lakhs of voters who made our festival of democracy that much more vibrant. pic.twitter.com/GeJqzJsq7t — Milind Deora (@milinddeora) April 29, 2019

"The voters are the real heroes of this election and I thank them for strengthening our democracy today. On behalf of the Mumbai Congress, I congratulate the Election Commission for peacefully conducting elections in Mumbai," he said.

"I also appreciate and thank Mumbai Police and other security personnel for maintaining law and order in the city," he added. Deora also thanked his party workers, stating they "demonstrated their commitment to the values of the Congress". He also said that the media kept a close vigil on the proceedings of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai.

Blessings of the elders after a day of hard work ! No reward can even come closer to this #MumbaiFirst #YourChoiceMatters #LokSabhaElection2019 #à¤²à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤¸à¤­à¤¾à¤¨à¤¿à¤µà¤¡à¤£à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¥¨à¥¦à¥§à¥¯ pic.twitter.com/9BHTyAWh6t — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 29, 2019

On April 29, 2019, Over 12.79 crore voters came out and cast their votes in order to decide the fate of 945 candidates. On the other hand, the Mumbai Police's Twitter handle which is well known for their quirky yet remarkable tweets, on the voting day, shared an impactful message of senior citizens of Mumbai setting an example for the youth of the city with their active voting. Mumbai Police on Twitter shared a heartwarming post of senior citizens at different polling booths.

While we salute all Mumbaikars who voted, this one’s for all of you who have excuses for not turning out to vote today. Meet Laksmi Aniruddha Kantawala, 100 years and going strong...keeping democracy stronger! We ensured she has no discomfort #Salute #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/wLvYSz85zu — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 29, 2019

Mumbai Police personnel posted at various polling booths across Mumbai on April 29, 2019, earned kudos for lending a helping hand to senior citizens and differently-abled people who had come out in numbers to cast their votes in the six Lok Sabha constituencies in the city and suburbs that went to polls.

They know their duty and we know ours! Always there to lend a helping hand to every good cause in the city. Very proud of each Mumbaikar who has stepped out to vote #YourChoiceMatters #LetsVoteMumbai #LokSabhaElections2019 #à¤²à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤¸à¤­à¤¾à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤¨à¤¾à¤µ2019 #à¤²à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤¸à¤­à¤¾à¤¨à¤¿à¤µà¤¡à¤£à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¥¨à¥¦à¥§à¥¯ pic.twitter.com/pESY2Vaqb1 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 29, 2019

The Mumbai police personnel were seen helping the elderly voters at the polling booths by holding their hand and offering them assistance as they walk towards the polling booths to cast their valuable votes. In the Fort area in South Mumbai, which falls under Mumbai South Parliamentary constituency, police personnel of Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg police station were seen assisting senior citizens to their polling booths.

Similar scenes were witnessed in areas that fall under the rest five constituencies that cover the island city as well as distant suburbs. Many Mumbaikars who exercised their franchise to vote clicked photos of the goodwill gesture of Mumbai Police and shared them on social media.

Fighting all the odds for an able democracy! Our salute to all the specially abled voters for not compromising on their duty! Let’s not make any excuses, #LetsVoteMumbai #YourChoiceMatters #LokSabhaElections2019 #à¤²à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤¸à¤­à¤¾à¤¨à¤¿à¤µà¤¡à¤£à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¥¨à¥¦à¥§à¥¯ pic.twitter.com/0Mjj4qte9I — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 29, 2019

"Fighting all the odds for an able democracy! Our salute to all the specially abled voters for not compromising on their duty! Let's not make any excuses." Mumbai Police tweeted from their official tweeter handle at Mumbai Police.

Raising the bar for the youth, senior citizens across the city are turning out in large numbers at the polling booths to vote. It is our pleasure to help them in every little way we can. #YourChoiceMatters #LetsVoteMumbai #LokSabhaElections2019 #à¤²à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤¸à¤­à¤¾à¤¨à¤¿à¤µà¤¡à¤£à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¥¨à¥¦à¥§à¥¯ pic.twitter.com/jH2KAO0IcS — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 29, 2019

In another tweet, Mumbai police said, "Raising the bar for the youth, senior citizens across the city are turning out at large numbers at polling booths to vote. It is our pleasure to help them in every little way we can."

Leading by example, they vote till this age so that democracy lives longer and healthier! They have fulfilled their responsibility of creating a legacy, it is our responsibility to keep it alive. MRA Marg policemen assisting senior citizens to vote comfortably #LetsVoteMumbai pic.twitter.com/lDUkJyJSVm — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 29, 2019

A heavy contingent of over 40,000 security personnel, including local police, QRTs, Central forces, was posted on election duty in Mumbai.

Over 17,000 officers and men of Mumbai Police have registered to cast their vote via postal ballot, to ensure they do not miss fulfilling their duty towards democracy while being on duty for its people #LetsVoteMumbai #YouChoiceMatters #PostalBallot #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/nwBvYdfnz3 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 29, 2019

Over 17,000 officers of Mumbai Police cast their vote via postal ballot, to ensure they do not miss fulfilling their duty towards democracy while being on duty for its people.

Here's how netizens lauded Mumbai Police for their selfless service during the Lok Sabha polls in Mumbai:

it was awesome to see senior citizens come out in full force to vote at my polling statation too. All the officers on duty were pleasant helpful & made it a wonderful experience for all. Kudos @MumbaiPolice https://t.co/LqVJQqmqjP — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) April 29, 2019

Mumbai police was helpful at polling booth of Bhartiya vidya Bhavan- even to our enthusiastic grandmother Sushilaben D Jhaveri aged “100 “ years - residence of Morvi lane Girgaum chowpatty sea face - thanks for assisting her . Jai Hind jai Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/zx1psGxumJ — Jyot Jhaveri (@bharatkajyot) April 29, 2019

Mumbai police is best in country. I never seen such courteous police personals in any such sensitive public gathering like national election. Iwas in a polling stn for 80min due to EVM snag. Everyone was tensed & irritated. Only smiling faces were the cops there. Salute to u all — Sudipto SEN (@sudiptoSENtlm) April 29, 2019

Impressed with Police professionalism. One citizen had come with an election slip issued by political party. The policeman on duty guided the citizen but tore off the political party sign. Smart and professional policing — AshwinYardi (@AshwinYardi) April 30, 2019

Thank you Mumbai police for your hard work and support. Proud to be a Mumbaikar, proud that we have you to watch out for us! — Nononsense (@nononsese) April 29, 2019

There are also many policeman who never HELP for Photos but keep working for citizens. My salute to them & all who are always kind. Dev Jain — DEVENDRA JAIN (@shubham9601) April 30, 2019

Salute to this grandmaðÂÂÂÂÂÂ...She inspires masses... Hats off to Police force for their tireless efforts in making it so convenient for all of us to go n voteðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — CA. Vivek R. Kasat (@cavivekkasat) April 30, 2019

The Mumbaipolice was very coperative in the booths. Hats off Mumbai police — ahmed bhatkar (@2963ff9265b8491) April 29, 2019

We salute the Mumbai Police for doing an excellent job yesterday inspire of the weather conditions prevailing.. helping the aged and physically challenged. Hats off to you guys. — Maneesh Prabhakar (@maneesh_pr_here) April 30, 2019

A great job done by the Mumbai a police yesterday at the Polls. They were very cordial and helpful — Manjunath Hegde (@manjunathheigde) April 30, 2019

We should salute the mumbai police too, you have a huge responsibility u work so hard for us. Whether its helping elders people, and getting the process done smoothly so that the voters don't find any discomfort.. — Kavita Sunita Muknath (@KavitaMuknath13) April 30, 2019

We citizens Salute the Police Force . Standing in the que for casting vote we realised that our Police were performing the duty in the same heat for hours ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Muzaffar (@muz08887) April 29, 2019

Great job done today on Election Day ,Sir! Absolutely professional policing. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Chowkidar Capt.Harish Pillay (@captpillay) April 29, 2019

It was well deserved blessings. Standing in the heat, yet alert and doing your job.Well done @MumbaiPolice for ensuring that the day was organized and safe for civilian. — Dolly Kota (@DollyKota) April 30, 2019

The results of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 will be announced on May 23, 2019. You can log on to eci.gov.in for more information.

