Elections 2019: This how Mumbai police helped senior voters at booths

Mumbai police on Twitter shared a post hailing praises for the elderly voters for their active participation and how they set an example for the youth of the country

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Mumbai Police

Polling for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha polls began on Monday in 71 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across nine states. Over 12.79 crore voters will decide the fate of 945 candidates today. Mumbai Police on Twitter shared a heartwarming post of senior citizens at the polling booths.

Mumbai police on Twitter known for their quirky yet remarkable tweets, share an impactful message of senior citizens of Mumbai setting an example for the youth of the city with their active voting.

Leading by example, they vote till this age so that democracy lives longer and healthier! They have fulfilled their responsibility of creating a legacy, it is our responsibility to keep it alive. MRA Marg policemen assisting senior citizens to vote comfortably #LetsVoteMumbai pic.twitter.com/lDUkJyJSVm — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 29, 2019

The Mumbai police is also seen helping the elderly voters at the polling booths by holding their hand and offering them assistance as they walk towards the booth.

Raising the bar for the youth, senior citizens across the city are turning out in large numbers at the polling booths to vote. It is our pleasure to help them in every little way we can. #YourChoiceMatters #LetsVoteMumbai #LokSabhaElections2019 #à¤²à¥Âà¤Âà¤¸à¤­à¤¾à¤¨à¤¿à¤µà¤¡à¤£à¥Âà¤Âà¥¨à¥¦à¥§à¥¯ pic.twitter.com/jH2KAO0IcS — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 29, 2019

As many as 40 polling booths in these constituencies, including 26 in suburban Mumbai, are being managed women. As many as 3.11 crore voters spread across the Mumbai metropolitan region and northern and western Maharashtra are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 323 candidates in the fray in these 17 seats.

