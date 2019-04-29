Elections 2019: This how Mumbai police helped senior voters at booths

Updated: Apr 29, 2019, 11:37 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Mumbai police on Twitter shared a post hailing praises for the elderly voters for their active participation and how they set an example for the youth of the country

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Mumbai Police

Polling for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha polls began on Monday in 71 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across nine states. Over 12.79 crore voters will decide the fate of 945 candidates today. Mumbai Police on Twitter shared a heartwarming post of senior citizens at the polling booths. 

Mumbai police on Twitter known for their quirky yet remarkable tweets, share an impactful message of senior citizens of Mumbai setting an example for the youth of the city with their active voting.

The Mumbai police is also seen helping the elderly voters at the polling booths by holding their hand and offering them assistance as they walk towards the booth.

As many as 40 polling booths in these constituencies, including 26 in suburban Mumbai, are being managed women. As many as 3.11 crore voters spread across the Mumbai metropolitan region and northern and western Maharashtra are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 323 candidates in the fray in these 17 seats.

