Elections 2019: Mukesh Ambani backs Milind Deora, Anant attends Modi rally

Anant, who was seated in the front row among the audience at the poll rally in suburban Bandra Kurla Complex, told a Marathi news channel that he was there to "listen to Modi and support the nation"

Days after Mukesh Ambani endorsed Congress candidate from Mumbai South Milind Deora, the industrialist's son Anant was among the audience at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rally in MMRDA ground in BKC on Friday.

Mukesh Ambani recently endorsed the candidature of Congress leader Milind Deora from the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency, where polling is slated on April 29. The backing of Ambani, Reliance Industries Limited chairman, to the Congress leader comes at a time when the party has been unrelenting in an attack on his industrialist- brother Anil Ambani over the Rafale deal.

In a video shared by Deora, former Union minister, on his Twitter page, Ambani says "Milind is the man for South Mumbai", while Kotak eulogises the Mumbai Congress chief for "truly representing the Mumbai connection".

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at MMRDA grounds to set the tone for the fourth and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra. He received a warm welcome from Shiv Sena chief Udhav Thackeray, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and President of Republican Party of India, Ramdas Athawale.

