Elections 2019: Palghar comes forward to raise voter awareness in this unique way

The formation also depicted the symbol of the election commission, a Warli painting and a divyang person voting

Palghar district of Maharashtra took an initiative to encourage voters to take part in the Lok Sabha polls. The Election Commission on Tuesday launched an awareness campaign by making a human chain which replicated India's map.

The campaign was launched in Jawhar town in Vikramgad assembly segment with rangoli which was drawn on the four-acre area of the Bharati Vidyapeeth school's ground.

The rangoli was made using 1500 kgs of colours.

Assistant Collector and Assistant Returning Officer Ajit Kumbhar told Mumbai Mirror, "The 500 x 350 feet rangoli replicating the map of India is one of the crucial projects undertaken to create awareness among voters to exercise their fundamental right."

He added, "The formation was made using 1500 kilogram rangoli colours, involving 2,500 students from five schools including Bharati Vidyapeeth, KV High school and Jawhar Municipal school."

"A divyang symbol was included in the map with 'I Will Vote' tagline with an aim at facilitating more persons with disability to come forward and vote on April 29," Kumbhar said.

A local team made the Warli painting under the direction of artist and primary school teacher Avinash Mukane.

Kumbhar also mentioned that to increase the voter turnout, the panel will organise various competitions such as a marathon.

