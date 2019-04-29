Elections 2019 Phase 4: Here's all that transpired during Lok Sabha polls

national

The total voter turnout for phase 4 of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections stood at 50.6 percent till 5 pm with West Bengal witnessing the highest number of voter turnout at 66.46 percent while Jammu and Kashmir saw the lowest voter turnout at 9.37 pc

Phase 4 of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections saw stars as well as common people come forward and cast their valuable vote

In phase 4 of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, an estimated 12.79 crore electorate were eligible to exercise their franchise in 13 seats each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, five in Bihar, eight in West Bengal, three in Jharkhand, six in Madhya Pradesh, 17 in Maharashtra and six in Odisha.

Campaigning for April 29 polling ended on Saturday evening amid allegations and counter-allegations bordering on personal affairs, making it one of the most bitterly fought elections in the country. Prominent candidates on Monday include three Union Ministers: Babul Supriyo (West Bengal), Giriraj Singh (Bihar) and S.S. Ahluwalia (also West Bengal). Giriraj Singh, for whom Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar campaigned, is pitted against former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar of the CPI in Begusarai. Kanhaiya Kumar's candidature has virtually overshadowed the RJD contestant in the seat.

Estimated voter turnout till 5 pm for the 4th phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 is 50.6%. Voting is underway in 72 constituencies, across 9 states. pic.twitter.com/l1ckiEM6fa — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

The total voter turnout for the 4th phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections until 5 pm was 50.6 percent. According to the latest update, West Bengal witnessed the highest number of voter turnout at 66.46 percent while Jammu and Kashmir saw the lowest voter turnout at 9.37 percent.

VIPs, candidates, celebs lead by example:

In Maharashtra and especially in Mumbai, phase 4 of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections was a celeb galore. Political leaders, celebrities and candidates were among the early voters who exercised their franchise for phase 4 of the Lok Sabha elections.



South Mumbai Congress candidate Milind Deora cast his vote with wife Pooja Deora and mom Hema Murli Deora at Activity school, Pedder Road in Mumbai. Pic/Bipin Kokate

In Mumbai, politicians such as Paresh Rawal, Milind Deora, Urmila Matondkar, Sanjay Nirupam, Priya Dutt, Poonam Mahajan. Manoj Kotak and others led by example. If politicians led by example, B-Town celebs weren't left far behind. From veteran actor Shubha Kote, lyricist Gulzar, Former Mumbai police commissioner Julio Ribeiro, and others came forward and cast their vote encouraging Mumbaikars to vote in large numbers.

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family after casting their votes at a polling booth at Villa Theresa High School on Peddar Road. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/jAsCfSQ3cB — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

Esteemed families from Mumbai such as the Thackerays, Ambani's, Roshan, Mahajan, Pawar's, and Dhawan's' also cast their franchise to vote during the 4th phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Other prominent names from Bollywood included Madhuri Dixit, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Zoya AKhtar, Sonali Bendre, Gul Panag, Prem Chopra, Vidya Balan, Javed Akhtar and Kangana Ranaut to name a few.

Among the politicians, the names included Vinod Tawde, Gopal Shetty, Sharad Pawar, Shaina NC, Piyush Goyal, Anand Paranjape, and Smriti Irani to name a few.



Senior citizens Mathurdas Majithia, aged 95 and Pransukhbhai Majithia, aged 85 didn't let age deter their will and cast their vote at Virar

The good, the bad and the ugly:

Voters across all age groups were seen heading to their respective polling booths to exercise their votes in order to elect their representatives. If B-Town celebs, politicians, and candidates led from the front, the general public wasn't left behind. Long to medium sized queues were seen outside polling booths across during phase 4 of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.



Sanjay Barve, Mumbai Police Commissioner poses for the cameras after casting his vote in Mumbai. Pic/Anuraag Kamble

Nikita & Sameer Patil of Bandra west came all the way from Dubai to exercise their vote.#MumbaikarVoteKar pic.twitter.com/q7bNd1uC5c — Office of Poonam Mahajan (@OfficeofPoonamM) April 29, 2019

In Mumbai, a couple, who were identified as Nikita and Sameer Patil of Bandra West came all the way from Dubai to exercise their vote. On the other hand, Mumbai Police Commissioner, Sanjay Barve too exercised his vote amidst duties of Mumbai Police.

We congratulate our first time voter Constable Prashant Dhas & we hope he will continue being a responsible citizen apart from being a sincere,selfless and brave police personnel #FirstTimeVotersOfMumbai #YourChoiceMatters #LetsVoteMumbai #LokSabhaElections2019 #à¤²à¥à¤à¤¸à¤­à¤¾à¤¨à¤¿à¤µà¤¡à¤£à¥à¤à¥¨à¥¦à¥§à¥¯ pic.twitter.com/dqcFEmbnMM — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 29, 2019

Over 17,000 officers and men of Mumbai Police have registered to cast their vote via postal ballot, to ensure they do not miss fulfilling their duty towards democracy while being on duty for its people #LetsVoteMumbai #YouChoiceMatters #PostalBallot #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/nwBvYdfnz3 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 29, 2019

Over 17,000 officers of Mumbai Police cast their vote via postal ballot, to ensure they do not miss fulfilling their duty towards democracy while being on duty for its people.

Cheeky poster urges Mumbaikars to vote:

A suburban restaurant in Malad came up with a cheeky poster to encourage voters to cast their valuable vote during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai. Check the quirky poster below:

Mumbai shopkeepers talk about their expectations from the new Government!



mid-day spoke to several shopkeepers in Mumbai city asking them their expectations from the government. While most of them said that why will vote this election, many of them have high hopes from the government. Watch this video to know what they had to say.

Maharashtra tribals outshine Mumbai stars on Voting day:

In Maharashtra, tribals and villagers in far-flung hamlets in the state 'out-voted' cool Mumbaikars, business and glamour world personalities in the fourth and final phase of voting for 17 Lok Sabha constituencies on Monday. Thousands of tribals were seen patiently standing in serpentine queues, especially in Nandurbar, Dhule, Palghar remained virtually cut-off from the electronic media as the limelight was on around 200 big names from the business, sports and glamour world.

The rural folk exercised their votes without any fanfare despite the blistering heat, but Mumbai's big personalities were virtually mobbed - as they stepped out of their cool homes into pre-chilled vehicles, cast their votes mostly without queuing up, walking out exhibiting the indelible marked finger, smiling and "byting" out homilies before daintily departing in their deluxe cars.

2019 Lok Sabha Elections: Guidelines to cast your vote!

Voting in the largest democracy in the world for the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections began on April 11, 2019, in 543 constituencies. The polling for Lok Sabha seats is being held in seven phases. In Mumbai, the voting for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 will take place on April 29, 2019. We have compiled important guidelines on the voting process.

Also, in order to cast vote in the Lok Sabha elections, it's mandatory for an Indian citizen to have an election ID card. But what if you don't have your Voter's ID card? Watch this video for the list of valid documents that can act as a substitute. Here's how to cast your vote without voter ID.





The results of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 will be announced on May 23, 2019. You can log on to eci.gov.in for more information.

