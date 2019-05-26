Elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi asks parliamentarians to shun VIP culture

national

PM Modi asked the NDA MPs not to trust media reports on speculation over joining his Council of Ministers as they were aimed at creating confusion

PM Narendra Modi. PIc/Twitter IANS

After a thumping victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 25, 2019, was elected unanimously as the leader of the NDA Party to head the new government once again. In his speech, PM Narendra Modi while directing the newly-elected parliamentarians not to fall in the trap of publicity, cautioned them while talking to the media and asked them to shun the "VIP culture".

"The country hates VIP culture. Why shouldn't we stand in line for an airport security check? There is nothing wrong in it," Modi said. He asked the MPs to restrain from asking questions like 'why am I being checked despite being a parliamentarian.'

"You should change yourselves by keeping the public in mind. You are a citizen of the country after all," he said, asking the MPs to stay away from VIP treatment as much as possible.

PM Modi also warned them not to fall in the trap of news media and social media, which were very active and could create trouble for them. "Why can't we stand in the queue when we are also citizens," Modi said, citing the example of former Defence Minister late Manohar Parrikar who had shunned the "VIP culture."

Removing red lights from government vehicles didn't yield any economic benefits, but it had sent a good message among the public, the Prime Minister said. He also told the newly-elected MPs of NDA to check facts before commenting on anything.

Modi asked the NDA MPs not to trust media reports on speculation over joining his Council of Ministers as they were aimed at creating confusion. The Prime Minister said he was yet to go through the details of all the parliamentarians and that responsibilities will be given to them as per the norms.

Modi also told the newly-elected MPs that they should not just think about the development of their constituencies, but for the whole country. He also hailed the women power in the Lok Sabha and said that this was the first time in Independent India that such a large number of women MPs would sit in the Parliament. "This has been made possible due to women empowerment," he said.

