Elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi files nomination in Varanasi, shows off NDA strength

Before filing his nomination, PM Modi visited the Kaal Bhairav temple in Kashi to seek blessings ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections

PM Narendra Modi while filed his nomination in Varanasi amidst a show of NDA strength. Pic./Twitter IANS

After seeking blessings of Bhagwan Kaal Bhairav at Kashi temple. PM Narendra Modi on Friday filed his nomination papers in Varanasi for the Lok Sabha elections amid a show of strength by NDA allies.

Before filing my nomination papers, prayed at the temple of Bhagwan Kaal Bhairav, also revered as the Kotwal of Kashi. pic.twitter.com/AuEy9GjHQO — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2019

PM Modi was accompanied by Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah. Others who attended the show strength included Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, Janata Dal-United chief Nitish Kumar, AIADMK's O. Panneerselvam and Shiromani Akali Dal's Parkash Singh Badal.

Lively interaction with my young friends! Look at what they’re singing. pic.twitter.com/qdDlGIDosW — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2019

Electrifying atmosphere in Kashi! pic.twitter.com/ME8jzdop8w — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2019

Showing the strength of NDA and its allies, PM Narendra Modi held a mega roadshow in the city, where he was joined by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The high profile constituency of Varanasi will see a triangular contest between PM Narendra Modi, Congress candidate Ajay Rai and Samajwadi Party's Shalini Yadav on May 19, 2019.

To serve Kashi is an honour.



Together, we have been able to achieve a lot, especially futuristic infrastructure, more cleanliness and greater ‘Ease of Living.’



I seek Kashi’s blessings for another term so that we can continue working for this blessed city. pic.twitter.com/MBRH4O1Il3 — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2019

While on his way to the Collector's office, PM Narendra Modi was showered with rose petals by thousands of voters who welcomed Modi to Kashi. PM Modi was all smiles as he got down from his vehicle several times to interact with the common people who had gathered for his welcome.

Before heading to Kashi, PM Modi had held a grand roadshow in Varanasi along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister JP Nadda, UP and Delhi BJP chiefs, Mahendra Nath Pandey and Manoj Tiwari. He took to Twitter and said that after bumper rallies in Darbhanga and Banda, he will be heading to beloved Kashi.

This would be the second time Prime Minister Modi and Rai will battle from Varanasi seat. In 2014, Modi won the seat by defeating Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal by a massive margin.

With inputs from agencies

