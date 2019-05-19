Elections 2019: Polls turnout till 9 am for phase 7

national

Voting is underway in all 13 seats in Punjab and an equal number of seats in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight seats each in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, four in Himachal Pradesh, three in Jharkhand and the lone seat Chandigarh

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Ranchi: An estimated 10.48 per cent of the total 45,64,681 voters exercised their franchise till 9 am in the final phase of polling for the three Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand on Sunday, an Election Commission official said. The electorate also include 22,00,119 female and 21 third gender voters. There are a total 42 candidates in the three seats, including former chief minister and JMM chief Shibu Soren who is contesting from the Dumka seat. The other two constituencies where polling is being held are Rajmahal and Godda. A large number of women and first time voters were seen in queues before the booths as the polling began at 7 am. Polling will end at 4 pm. Elderly voters were seen escorted by their relatives to the booth to help them cast their votes.

Patna: An estimated 8.08 per cent of the 1,52,52,608 voters had exercised their franchise in the eight Lok Sabha seats in Bihar on Sunday till 9 am, an official said. Altogether 157 candidates including four Union Ministers are in the fray in the seventh and final phase of polling in Bihar. Polling is currently underway in eight Lok Sabha constituencies - Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Ara, Buxar, Jehanabad, Sasaram and Karakat .

As per the poll figure released by office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Bihar, all the eight constituencies together recorded 8.08 per cent polling till 9 am. "Polling has been peaceful with no untoward incidents reported from any of these constituencies, so far except initial reports of EVM malfunctioning," official sources said. As per reports reaching from district headquarters where voting currently is underway, voting was hampered at few

polling stations in Ara, Sasaram, Jehanabad, Pataliputra, Buxar.

Shimla: About 14 per cent turnout was recorded in the first two hours of polling on Sunday in four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh where five MLAs, including a state minister, are among 45 candidates in the fray. Polling began at 7 am in Shimla (SC), Mandi, Hamirpur and Kangra. Nine out of total 608 votes were cast in polling station number 39 located at Central School Jakhu in Shimla by 7.15 am. EVM snags delayed voting at nine polling stations. Voting restarted after the nine faulty EVMs were replaced, a state election officer said.

Kolkata: An estimated 13.41 per cent of the 1,49,63,064 voters exercised their franchise in nine Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal till 9 am on Sunday, an Election Commission official said. Polling in the first two hours was peacefull, the official said. "Polling till 9AM in the nine Lok Sabha constituencies

is absolutely peaceful. We have received no complaints of any violence or any problem from anywhere in any of the polling booths in these constituencies. However, our officers are alert and ready to counter any untoward incident," a senior IPS officer told PTI.

Lucknow: Only 8.04 per cent voting was recorded in the first two hours of polling to Uttar Pradesh's 13 parliamentary constituencies in the seventh and last phase of the general elections, according to a voter turn-out app. As of 9 a.m., the voter turnout was the highest in Kushinagar with an estimated 11.86 per cent, while Ballia recorded the lowest with 5.39 per cent. Deoria recorded 11.10 per cent, followed by Varanasi (10.87 per cent), Maharajganj (10.17 per cent), Chandauli (9.62 per cent), Bansgaon (9.57 per cent), Ghosi (9.15 per cent), Salempur (9.12 per cent) Robertsganj (9.09 per cent), Gorakhpur (9.04 per cent) and Ballia (5.39 per cent). The voting figure for the Mirzapur and the Ghazipur parliamentary constituencies were not available.

Voting began at 7 a.m. across 25,874 polling booths in the Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria, Bansgaon, Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur and Robertsganj constituencies. It will end at 6 p.m. There are a total of 42 candidates are in the fray whose fate will be decided by 2.32 crore voters.

Panaji: Over 14 per cent voting was recorded in the Panaji Assembly bypoll on Sunday in the first two hours, according to the Chief Electoral Officer (ceo). As of 9 a.m., 14.36 per cent voter turnout was recorded, said CEO Kunal. Voting began at 7 a.m. with 22,482 voters eligible to cast ballot, of which 10,697 are male and 11,785 are female. The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Sidharth Kunclaienkar is pitted against Atanasio Monserrate of the Congress, Valmiki Naik of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Subhash Velingkar of the Goa Suraksha Manch in the contest for the prestigious Panaji Assembly seat, which the BJP has held since 1994.

