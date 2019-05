Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Poonam Mahajan leads with in Mumbai North Central constituency

national

Poonam Mahajan is leading in the Mumbai North Central constituency with 62061 votes and then comes Priya Dutt with 38779 votes as per the trends available so far for the Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra

Poonam Mahajan is leading in the Mumbai North Central constituency with 62061 votes and then comes Priya Dutt with 38779 votes as per the trends available so far for the Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. Rahul Ramesh Shewale is leading with 91885 votes with Eknath M. Gaikwad holding the second position with 59488 votes in the Mumbai South Central constituency.

Earlier, Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan was trailing by 2876 votes in Nanded while former Union minister Sushilkumar Shinde was trailing in Solapur by 4627 votes. Parth Pawar, Sharad Pawar's grand nephew was trailing in Maval by 43,979 votes, while the NCP chief's daughter Supriya Sule is leading Baramati by 6486 votes.

Union minister Hansraj Ahir was leading in Chandrapur by a margin of 49 votes. Union minister Anant Gite was trailing in Raigad by a margin of 1064 votes. Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora has trailing in Mumbai South by 15,904 votes. Counting for the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state, where elections were held in four phases, began at 8 am Thursday.

