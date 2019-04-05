Elections 2019: Poonam Mahajan visits Siddhivinayak temple before filing nomination

national

Shiv Sena Yuva Sena members have alleged that Mahajan does not respect the senior leaders of the party and in fact, has not put her late father Pramod Mahajan's picture in the posters that are being used for campaigning

Poonam Mahajan. Pic/Facebook Poonam Mahajan

Sitting MP from the Mumbai North Central seat Poonam Mahajan, daughter of former BJP leader Late Pramod Mahajan, visited SiddhiVinayak temple before filing nomination on Friday.

"I am going to file my nomination today, with the blessings of Sree SiddhiVinayak our success story will continue. People love us, they trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi and they will also shower their love on me by electing me as their MP," Mahajan said talking to reporters.

BJP and Shiv Sena are contesting the Lok Sabha elections in coalition on 25 and 23 seats respectively from Maharashtra.

The youth wing of Shiv Sena led by Aditya Thackeray on Saturday said that they will not campaign for Mahajan in the Lok Sabha polls.

Maharashtra will go to polls in the first four phases, beginning April 11. Results of the polls will be declared on May 23.

