Elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi must clarify stand on separate PM for J-K demand, says Amit Shah

Shah further criticised Congress leaders and the party's Indian Overseas chief Sam Pitroda for questioning the death toll in Balakot air strike conducted by Indian Air Force in response to the February 14 Pulwama terror attack

While slamming Omar Abdullah for advocating a separate prime minister for the Jammu and Kashmir, BJP national president Amit Shah on Thursday asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi to clarify his stand on the same.

"One of the allies of the Mahagathbandhan had talked about a separate prime minister for Jammu and Kashmir. Rahul baba is not clarifying his stand on this. I want to say that till BJP workers are alive, no one can separate Kashmir from India," he said while addressing a public meeting here.

"There were only two places which were mourning after the air strike in Balakot- one is Pakistan and another in Congress. Rahul baba's mentor Sam Pitroda had stated it was not right to punish Pakistan because some of their children made mistakes."

The BJP national president also stated that if voted to power, the party will implement NRC across India and remove all infiltrators.

"Should the infiltrators be removed from the country or not? Congress is saying that NRC should not be implemented. I want to assure that if you will make the government of Narendra Modi again, then we will surely implement NRC from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Assam to Gujarat. We will weed out all the infiltrators from across the country," he said.

In his concluding remark, Shah claimed "under the leadership of Narendra Modi ji, India has been protected. The whole world is now giving respect to India. Modi Ji has worked to push the country forward on the path of development."

