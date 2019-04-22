Elections 2019: Renowned hairstylist Jawed Habib joins BJP

national

Habib is considered amongst the best hairdressers in the world and currently has over 550 unisex hair salons across India with three international ones

Jawed Habib joins BJP. Pic/ANI

Celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib, on Monday, joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi.



Habib is considered amongst the best hairdressers in the world and currently has over 550 unisex hair salons across India with three international ones.

Delhi: Prominent Hair Stylist Jawed Habib joins Bharatiya Janata Party, says 'Aaj tak main baalon ka chowkidar tha, aaj mein desh ka chowkidar ban gaya hoon' pic.twitter.com/eazgktBHL1 — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2019



This move has come right in the middle of the Lok Sabha elections.



Delhi will see polling on May 12 in the sixth phase of elections. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates