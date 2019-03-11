Elections 2019: Sabarimala issue declared taboo in election campaign in Kerala

national

Tikka Ram Meena told the media that the Sabarimala issue cannot be debated in the election campaign by anyone

The Sabarimala row, over the entry of all women to the famed shrine, has been declared a taboo subject by the Chief Electoral officer in Kerala who said on Monday that it should not be used in the election campaign.

"I will soon call a meeting of all political parties and this information will be passed on to them. If anyone violates the order, it will be seen as a violation of the model code of conduct and appropriate action will follow," said Meena.

The temple town has witnessed protests by Hindu groups since the September 28 Supreme Court verdict that allowed women of all ages to enter the temple, including those from the hitherto banned group of 10 to 50 years.

The matter is being heard in the Supreme Court.

