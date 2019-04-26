Elections 2019: Sanjay Nirupam, Gajanan Kirtikar battle for Aarey forest

national

Candidates list their remedies to tackle conservation of mangroves and Aarey forest; bad condition of roads, lack of proper drainage, water and cleanliness in the North West constituency

Sanjay Nirupam and Gajanan Kirtikar

While the North West constituency will see a straight contest between former colleagues - Sanjay Nirupam, from the Congress, and Gajanan Kirtikar, the current MP from the Shiv Sena - it really is anyone's game. Residents of the constituency say Nirupam has a higher chance as north Indian voters might prefer him over Kirtikar. However, the traditional Marathi voters and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supporters in the area could prove fruitful for Kirtikar.

MNS on their side?

As per data from 2014, the constituency had 1,775,428 registered electors. MNS has a good presence in the constituency, which is why votes from their supporters could prove to be crucial in deciding a win. Upon being asked if he would take MNS's help, Nirupam told mid-day, "Not at all. Everyone, including them, knows my stand on MNS. I am contesting elections to defeat those associated with the Modi government. Our aim is to defeat the BJP-Sena and in this process, if anyone wants to mobilize some votes in my favour, I don't have any problem. I have an ideological stand and I cannot shift from it."

When Kirtikar was asked the same question, he said, "I don't know the mindset of MNS workers and supporters. But I appeal to all voters to make me victorious once again in this election, so I can serve them better." Responding to whether these polls will be tougher considering his opponent Nirupam's advantage of north Indian voters, Kirtikar said, "During my 20-year tenure as a MLA and five years as MP of this constituency, I have never made any distinctions on the basis of cast, religion or language. I have done a lot of work for north Indians and minorities with equal zeal. My work for Hindi-speaking citizens has done the needful to keep them on my side. No election is easy."

Environment top priority

Vote share aside, the candidates have to put a greater focus on the real issues at hand. While interacting with voters in the constituency, mid-day found that the key issues there were the bad condition of roads, protection of mangroves and the Aarey Milk Colony forest and encroachments.

Nirupam said, "I have conducted a survey in my constituency to understand the major issues and what people expect us to do. The issues [bad condition of roads, lack of proper drainage, water and cleanliness, corruption and unemployment] also highlight the failure on the part of the Shiv Sena-BJP. They don't have the moral right to contest these elections and they should apologize to Mumbaikars as they have let them down. If I'm elected, we will work to provide jobs to the youth. Issues related to the environment will be my top priority. I will fight the threat to the huge chunk of mangroves and the Aarey forest as protecting these green spaces is the need of the hour. The existing government has tried its best to destroy the Aarey forest, which is basically Mumbai's green lungs. I have an been active member of the movement to protect Aarey and will continue to do so."

"If elected, we will be planning meetings for project affected people (PAP) to help solve their problems. Congress has already promised 500 square feet homes to PAPs and we will work towards it if voted to power," he said.

Speaking about tackling the issues in Aarey, Kirtikar said, "Environmentally, the Metro car shed in Aarey was disturbing and damaging to the environment, but we are satisfied with the pre plantation assured by MMRDA for the patch which will be covered by the shed.

Kirtikar added, "Fishing has been greatly affected at Versova creek, since it has not been cleaned for many years. Fishermen were in deep financial trouble. When the problem was brought to our notice, an estimated expenditure of Rs 80 Crore was prepared, after which the central government approved the proposal of cleaning the creek and sanctioned Rs 38 crore for the first phase under its 'Sagarmala' programme. State government gave a fund of Rs 5 crore as well, which has been fully utilized. The procedure of calling for tender for the work amounting to Rs 38 crore is almost ready."

Voters say

Ashoke Pandit,

activist and filmmaker

'This is a citizen-driven constituency. The major issues in this constituencies are related to environment. The mangroves and the Aarey forest are facing threat from development-related activities, as well as illegal encroachments being done with the help of the land mafia. We expect our MP to take up these issues'

Dheeraj Bhatia,

businessman

'The elected MP should hold an open house meeting. Basic amenities of footpath and bus stops are not available due to illegal hawkers and stalls encroaching them, forcing pedestrians to risk life and limb by walking in traffic. Ill-maintained CCTVs are not working and are covered with dust, leading to motorists driving recklessly without fear of being fined or traced.'

