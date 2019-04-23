Elections 2019: Sunny Deol joins BJP

Published: Apr 23, 2019, 12:11 IST | mid-day online desk

The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections are currently being held across the country. The result will be announced on May 23

Putting all speculations at rest, actor Sunny Deol on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Son of legendary actor Dharmendra, Sunny will likely contest from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP had won this seat after fielding actor Vinod Khanna.

Khanna passed away in April 2017. Later on, the seat went to Congress' Sunil Kumar Jakhar after By-election. The party has fielded Jakhar again from this seat.

Earlier in 2004, Dharmendra had also represented BJP from Bikaner Lok Sabha constituency and won the seat.

Dharmendra's wife Hema Malini is a member of the BJP and sitting MP from Mathura.

