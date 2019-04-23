Elections 2019: Sunny Deol joins BJP

national

The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections are currently being held across the country. The result will be announced on May 23

Putting all speculations at rest, actor Sunny Deol on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



Son of legendary actor Dharmendra, Sunny will likely contest from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency.



In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP had won this seat after fielding actor Vinod Khanna.

Delhi: Actor Sunny Deol joins Bharatiya Janata Party in presence of Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman pic.twitter.com/QgXwv5OrBI — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

Delhi: Actor Sunny Deol arrives at Bharatiya Janata Party office, he will join the party shortly pic.twitter.com/uHmmAAqE5I

After joining the BJP, Sunny said that he will walk the talk and support Narendra Modi just how his father supported Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Sunny Deol after joining BJP: The way my Papa worked with and supported Atal ji, I am here today to work with and support Modi ji. My work will do the talking. pic.twitter.com/JyAKFcG4Rn — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

Khanna passed away in April 2017. Later on, the seat went to Congress' Sunil Kumar Jakhar after By-election. The party has fielded Jakhar again from this seat.



Earlier in 2004, Dharmendra had also represented BJP from Bikaner Lok Sabha constituency and won the seat.



Dharmendra's wife Hema Malini is a member of the BJP and sitting MP from Mathura.



The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections are currently being held across the country. The result will be announced on May 23.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates