Elections 2019: Urmila Matondkar has Rs 68 crore assets, clean record

Updated: Apr 09, 2019, 10:58 IST | IANS

Her movable and immovable assets are totally worth Rs 40,93,46,474 and Rs 27,34,81,000, respectively

Urmila Matondkar

Bollywood actress and Congress candidate from Mumbai North Urmila Matondkar has declared assets worth around Rs 68.28 crore and a clean legal record. As per her affidavit filed with the Election Commission, Matondkar's income was Rs 1.27 crore in 2013-14, which more than doubled to Rs 2.85 crore in 2017-18.

Her movable and immovable assets are totally worth Rs 40,93,46,474 and Rs 27,34,81,000, respectively. Her husband M.A. Mir owns movable and immovable assets worth Rs 32,35,752.53 and Rs 30,00,000, respectively, totally around RS 62.35 lakh.

Besides, Matondkar has declared an outstanding loan of Rs 32 lakh. Her assets include bank deposits, cash in hand, vehicles, and investments in land and properties. Mumbai's six Lok Sabha constituencies go to polls in the fourth phase on April 29.

