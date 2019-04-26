Elections 2019: Vijay Mallya's son-in-law campaigns for Parth Pawar

national

Sharad Pawar's grand nephew Parth Pawar says they have been friends for long, and Samar Singh should not be blamed for his father-in-law Vijay Mallya's wrongdoings

Samar Singh (circled) accompanies Parth Pawar during his campaign

The Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are blaming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for shielding fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, while his son-in-law is helping Parth Pawar in campaigning. Parth is the grand nephew of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, and is contesting in the Lok Sabha elections from Maval constituency.

Parth, 29, is the son of former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. He is contesting against Shrirang Barne from the Shiv Sena who won the seat in 2014. The Sena-BJP alliance has given him another chance to contest, as he had won the Sansad Ratna Award.

Parth has often been seen accompanied by Samar Singh, who is married to Mallya's step-daughter, Laila. Singh is a businessman and investment banker based in the USA. Sources say Singh also handles Parth's social media. Asked about him, Parth said, "Samar and I have been friends for a long time. He campaigns for me like my other friends. Why should he be blamed for Mallya's wrongdoings? He is also returning to the US."

Singh was unavailable for comment but a friend of his said, "Samar and Parth are friends from Mumbai and know each other for ages. Samar and his wife are not much connected to the Mallya family as has been portrayed. Samar had joined Parth out of curiosity to see his friend contest the election and had visited few places with him to see the real situation. He has gone back to the US."

