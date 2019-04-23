Elections 2019: Voting begins for 14 LS seats in Maharashtra

national

Several political stalwarts, scions of political families and rebels are in the fray in Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Raigad, Pune, Baramati, Ahmednagar, Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur and Hathkanangale constituencies

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Voting for 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra started on a peaceful note in the third phase of the staggered process amid tight security on Tuesday. Several political stalwarts, scions of political families and rebels are in the fray in Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Raigad, Pune, Baramati, Ahmednagar, Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur and Hathkanangale constituencies.

States which are voting in the third phase of Lok Sabha Elections are Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gujarat, West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Goa, Jammu & Kashmir and Union Territories Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. https://t.co/gE6uy6Vduj — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

Voting begins for third phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 in 116 constituencies across 13 States & 2 Union Territories pic.twitter.com/exD9eq8T8y — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

Maharashtra: A senior citizen couple, 93-year-old Prabhakar Bhide and 88-year-old Sushila Bhide cast their votes at a polling booth in Pune's Mayur colony. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/4xT4Qoo8LR — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

Maharashtra: A senior citizen being helped by security personnel at a booth in Pune's Mayur colony. 14 Parliamentary constituencies of the state are undergoing polling today. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/Su532BdeH9 — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

Watch Video:

Among the early voters were former Deputy Chief Minister and NCP senior leader Ajit Pawar and his family, cousin and sitting Baramati MP Supriya Sule. The main contests are between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiv Sena combine and the opposition Congress-Nationalist Congress Party alliance, besides the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) Dalit-Muslim front comprising Prakash Ambedkar's Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh and Owaisi brothers' All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen.

Maharashtra: Nationalist Congress Party's Supriya Sule along with her family casts her vote a polling station in Baramati; She is sitting MP and NCP MP candidate from Baramati pic.twitter.com/iNVAP3QDAr — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

Watch Video:

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies