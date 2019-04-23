Elections 2019: Voting begins for 14 LS seats in Maharashtra

Published: Apr 23, 2019, 09:15 IST | mid-day online desk

Several political stalwarts, scions of political families and rebels are in the fray in Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Raigad, Pune, Baramati, Ahmednagar, Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur and Hathkanangale constituencies

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Voting for 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra started on a peaceful note in the third phase of the staggered process amid tight security on Tuesday. Several political stalwarts, scions of political families and rebels are in the fray in Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Raigad, Pune, Baramati, Ahmednagar, Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur and Hathkanangale constituencies.

Among the early voters were former Deputy Chief Minister and NCP senior leader Ajit Pawar and his family, cousin and sitting Baramati MP Supriya Sule. The main contests are between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiv Sena combine and the opposition Congress-Nationalist Congress Party alliance, besides the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) Dalit-Muslim front comprising Prakash Ambedkar's Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh and Owaisi brothers' All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies

