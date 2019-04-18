Elections 2019: Voting muted in Srinagar, brisk in Udhampur

Updated: Apr 18, 2019, 10:59 IST | mid-day online desk

Polling stations in Srinagar city that has eight voting segments wore a deserted look in the morning. There was also poor voting in rural belts of Kangan, Ganderbal, Chrar-e-Sharief, Khansahib, Beerwah and Badgam in the Srinagar constituency

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Srinagar: Voters kept away from polling stations in Srinagar city but voted in large numbers in Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur as balloting was on in the Srinagar and Udhampur Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. There was enthusiastic voting in the Udhampur constituency in both urban and rural segments including Kathua, Reasi, Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts.

In the Srinagar seat, however, despite extraordinary security arrangements, voters came in ones and twos in rural areas like Ganderbal, Badgam and Srinagar districts. Polling stations in Srinagar city that has eight voting segments wore a deserted look in the morning. There was also poor voting in rural belts of Kangan, Ganderbal, Chrar-e-Sharief, Khansahib, Beerwah and Badgam in the Srinagar constituency.

Officials said they expect voting to pick up as the day warms up. Securing polling stations, providing safe passage to voters and preventing militants from disrupting the elections are the main challenges faced in Srinagar constituency. Separatists have called for a boycott of the elections to highlight the Kashmir issue.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies

