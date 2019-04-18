Elections 2019: Voting muted in Srinagar, brisk in Udhampur

national

Polling stations in Srinagar city that has eight voting segments wore a deserted look in the morning. There was also poor voting in rural belts of Kangan, Ganderbal, Chrar-e-Sharief, Khansahib, Beerwah and Badgam in the Srinagar constituency

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Srinagar: Voters kept away from polling stations in Srinagar city but voted in large numbers in Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur as balloting was on in the Srinagar and Udhampur Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. There was enthusiastic voting in the Udhampur constituency in both urban and rural segments including Kathua, Reasi, Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts.

Jammu & Kashmir: People queue up outside polling station number 02 in Doda under Udhampur parliamentary constituency. Voting begins at 7 AM. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/cvroaciqet — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

J&K: Visuals from a polling booth in Kathua, ahead of second phase polling for #LokSabhaElections2019 today. pic.twitter.com/BycGGGJvCD — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

Jammu & Kashmir: Mobile internet services have been snapped in Srinagar and other parts of the valley as a precautionary measure, as Srinagar and Udhampur parliamentary constituencies go to vote today in the second phase of #LokSabhaElections2019. — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

In the Srinagar seat, however, despite extraordinary security arrangements, voters came in ones and twos in rural areas like Ganderbal, Badgam and Srinagar districts. Polling stations in Srinagar city that has eight voting segments wore a deserted look in the morning. There was also poor voting in rural belts of Kangan, Ganderbal, Chrar-e-Sharief, Khansahib, Beerwah and Badgam in the Srinagar constituency.

IG CRPF Srinagar RS Sahi on preparedness for Lok Sabha polls in Srinagar LS constituency tomorrow: We have made comprehensive security arrangements. Troops have been placed at various strategic locations. We've intensified area domination &also carrying out speculative operations pic.twitter.com/O0p5LDRSbT — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2019

Officials said they expect voting to pick up as the day warms up. Securing polling stations, providing safe passage to voters and preventing militants from disrupting the elections are the main challenges faced in Srinagar constituency. Separatists have called for a boycott of the elections to highlight the Kashmir issue.

