Elections 2019: Want to build lifelong relation with you says Rahul Gandhi tells public in Wayanad

Gandhi, who is contesting the ensuing polls from Wayanad, went on to say that his decision to contest from the seat was the fact that the state represents many different ideas and cultures

Wayanad: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he would like to build a "lifelong relationship" with the people of Wayanad and not one that lasts a couple of months, in an indirect jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



"I am not like Prime Minister of India. I will not come here and lie to you because I respect your intelligence, wisdom and, understanding. I do not want to have a relationship of a couple of months with you, I want to have a life long relationship with you," he said while addressing a rally.

Gandhi, who is contesting the ensuing polls from Wayanad, went on to say that his decision to contest from the seat was the fact that the state represents many different ideas and cultures. "What is most important is how these communities live together. Kerala is an example of peaceful co-existence," he noted.



Asserting that he has been fighting the ideology of RSS and BJP since past five years, the Gandhi scion, "In the last five years we have been fighting the ideology of RSS and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. And thinking behind this ideology is that only one person and one idea should rule the country. I have travelled through different parts of the country and there is a sentiment in the country that there are different ideas, voices, and sentiments."



He also took a jibe at the Prime Minister's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme and said that instead of doing that, he is more interested in listening to people's thoughts.



"I have not come here as a politician, I have come here as a brother and son. I am not here to explain to you what I understand. I am not one who is going to tell you what to do or what I think. I am not here to tell you my 'Mann ki Baat', I am here to understand what is inside your heart, your soul," he said.



Earlier in the day, Gandhi offered prayers and performed rituals for his late family members as well as victims of the Pulwama terror attack at Thirunelli temple.



The Gandhi scion had filed his nomination from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat on April 4. He was accompanied by his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.



Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency fell vacant following the death of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president M I Shanavas last year.



Apart from Wayanad, Gandhi is contesting from the Congress stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, where he will face BJP's, Smriti Irani.

