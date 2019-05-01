Elections 2019: When PM Modi speaks in India, Imran Khan sweats in Islamabad, says Yogi Aityanath

national

The chief minister made these remarks at a rally which was also addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, his speech was made before the PM's arrival on the stage

Yogi Adityanath. Pic.Twitter/ Yogi Adityanath

Addressing a political rally here on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleged that speeches made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi cause his Pakistani counterpart to sweat across the border.

"Today when Prime Minister Modi makes a speech anywhere in India, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan sweats in AC room of Islamabad. He remains worried as to when the Indian army would enter Pakistan and destroy terrorist camps there. This valour and strength have emerged due to the political willpower of Prime Minister Modi," said Adityanath.

The chief minister made these remarks at a rally which was also addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, his speech was made before the PM's arrival on the stage.

The UP CM also highlighted various public initiatives of the Centre and said, "Central government has implemented various public friendly initiatives along with developing infrastructure at a rapid pace. In five years 1.5 crore poor have been given houses, 4 crores poor have got free electricity connection and 7 crores poor has been given LPG connection."

He also talked about the Ayodhya centric initiatives of the government and said, "In Ayodhya, we have begun the work for the development of a new airport in the name of Lord Ram. To observe the day of Lord's Ram return to Ayodhya after a 14-year exile, we celebrated a grand 'Deepotsav' in the form of a government event."

The Lok Sabha elections are being held from April 11 and will go on till May 19 in seven phases. The polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in all the seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Ambedkar Nagar parliamentary constituency will be voting in phase six of Lok Sabha elections on May 12.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates