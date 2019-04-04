Elections 2019: Will Cong's 'DMK' card be BJP's undoing in Nagpur?

national

Despite caste rarely being a consideration here, Cong hopes Dalit-Muslim-Kunbi combine will swing tide in its favour

Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari, who rose to national prominence unparalleled for any other politician from Nagpur, has been banking on the city's truly non-casteist approach in selecting Lok Sabha candidates, and his developmental work. However, his principal opponent, the Congress party, is banking heavily on its DMK or Dalit, Muslim, Kunbi approach against him.

The consolidation, if it happens, will be a rare phenomenon for the segment that has elected a person from a micro minority caste on most occasions. For Gadkari, 2014's landslide win was his first-ever success in the elections of massive proportions.

Things on the development front seem to have changed for the city because of the sustained efforts in the past five years by Gadkari and another Nagpurian, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. What challenges Gadkari's candidature is the undercurrent that the DMK (Dalit, Muslim and Kunbi) factor might turn the tide against a Brahmin like him. The union minister insists that the people know his nature and that he has never discriminated against any community, religion or caste.



Nitin Gadkari campaigns in Nagpur. Pic/Sunny Shende

Has DMK really worked?

Since the first general election, the voters at Nagpur have elected the representatives from communities that have a negligible presence. They included Brahmins, a Parsi, a Marwari and a Komti (who won for a record four terms). A couple of Kunbis also won. The BJP emerged successful only twice in a seat that has been the Congress stronghold for years. The emergence of caste equation has added to the anxiety in the BJP and the Congress camps. The Dalit, Muslims and Kunbis together have a 40% share in Nagpur's 22 lakh registered voters.

Veteran journalist Joseph Rao said the undercurrent was prominent in this election. "The DMK is surely a fear factor for the BJP. But even if happens, not all vote share would get away from Gadkari who also has the OBCs, especially Kunbis holding offices in the legislature, municipal corporation and state-controlled corporations, and are seen as influential in their castes," said Rao.

Rao said the Dalits in Nagpur were more concerned than any other community. "Prakash Ambedkar, Jogendra Kawade, Surekha Kumbhare and others don't command the community anymore. The community may go with the Congress," he said.



Cong candidate Nana Patole campaign in Nagpur. Pics/Sunny Shende

'Like Gadkari, not BJP'

"Gadkari has worked hard for the city. But we don't like BJP as a political party," a Muslim leader said. Another decisive share comes from the Halba (weavers) community which is upset because the BJP has not fulfilled a promise for reservations in jobs and education. To his credit, Gadkari has many achievements that have given him a tag, 'Nagpur's Pride.' In his tenure, the city got an IIM, an III-T, an AIIMS, a national law university and companies like Infosys, TCS, Patanjali and the assembly plant for Rafale jets. All this has come up in MIHAN, the industrial hub on the outskirts of the city.

The Congress says the projects and educational institutes would serve no purpose as far as Gadkari's promise of creating 1.20 lakh jobs for the local youth is concerned. All India educational institutes would not admit students only from Vidarbha, but from across the country. MIHAN hasn't turned out to be what it was supposed to be, says Nana Patole, Congress candidate.

Patole says the metro rail wasn't needed at all. "Influential people have grabbed the land along the metro rail. We will probe the agreement if we come to power," said Patole.

Patole had emerged a giant-killer in 2014 when as BJP nominee, he beat senior NCP leader Praful Patel. He did not predict the victory margin he expects to get on April 11.

On the other hand, Gadkari said he would surpass his 2014 victory margin of around 3 lakh. "I will win at least by five lakh votes. I am sure people will never vote on communal lines," he said.

